Tracking the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Sounds Like V12 Heaven

Filmed at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, the featured clip is chock-full of aural bliss in the guise of the free-breathing V12 powerplant of the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12. A track-only monster limited to 40 examples worldwide, the Aventador-based hypercar is described by the Italian automaker as the descendant of the Miura Jota and Diablo GTR.
Introduced on July 29th last year, the most powerful V12-engined Lamborghini ever made produces a whopping 830 PS (819 horsepower) and 832 Nm (614 pound-feet) of torque from 6.5 liters. As opposed to the Aventador, the 12-cylinder lump has been turned 180 degrees to allow the tranny to be mounted at the rear as a structural element within the chassis.
The six-speed Xtrac sequential gearbox isn’t even the most important change that Lamborghini made to the Aventador’s formula to create the Essenza SCV12. The Capristo-designed exhaust system and clever induction system give this car a soundtrack that few can resist. It’s the purest expression of the Volkswagen Group-developed V12 that Lamborghini rolled out a whopping ten years ago in the Murcielago-replacing Aventador.
What’s more, this fellow is much lighter than its Aventador SVJ cousin thanks to lots of carbon fiber. Even the FIA-approved crash structure is made from the lightweight material. Tipping the scales at 1,376 kilograms (3,034 pounds) as per the official specifications list, the Essenza SCV12 also happens to be rear-wheel drive like a proper racecar. Fitted with magnesium wheels, Pirelli slicks, and high-performance brakes from Brembo, this utmost glorious bull further develops more downforce than a GT3 racecar.
"Essenza SCV12 represents the purest track driving experience that our brand can offer, an engineering feat that highlights the inextricable link between our cars and the asphalt of the track,” declared Stefano Domenicali at the launch of the ultra-expensive track toy. Since then, the Italian manager left Lambo for the role of big kahuna at the Formula One Group.
