MLB’s Luis Robert Gets Eye-Catching Naruto Wrap on His Lamborghini Aventador

Car wraps are controversial to a certain extent, but then again, name one thing that isn’t. Whenever a public figure or celebrity decides to go with a custom paintjob or a simple wrap on an expensive ride, spirits are bound to get inflamed and unasked opinions thrown around freely.
So take this as you will, but there’s one Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in the world now that not only glows in the dark but is proudly wearing a Naruto wrap. It belongs to MLB (Major League Baseball) star Luis Robert, and he seems to have taken delivery of it just in time for Halloween. Now, that must have made for an impressive Trick or Treat ride!
Robert recently signed a 6-year $50-million contract with the Chicago White Sox, so spending $1 million on a new car must have felt like a drop in the bucket. That’s the price tag that TMZ Sports says he paid for the new SVJ, which he then sent over to Alex Vega of The Auto Firm in South Florida for a more personalized touch.
It turned out to be a full Naruto wrap, inspired by the popular Japanese manga series featuring young ninja Naruto Uzumaki. It shows Naruto and Sasuke on the hood, and Minato and Madara on the doors and, as the video below shows, it glows in the dark. What’s the point of getting such an eye-catching wrap if there’s the tiniest chance you’d get by unnoticed at night, right?
As per the same media outlet, the custom wrap set Robert back some $10,000, a fraction of the $1 million he supposedly paid for the car. Robert brought it in at the beginning of the month, when it was painted a muted olive green with orange accents. So far, reactions to the colorful, glow-in-the-dark wrap have been mostly positive but, you know what they say, beauty is only in the eye of the beholder.
