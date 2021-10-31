A Look Inside Anuel AA's Diverse $2M+ Car Collection, from Bugatti Veyron to Anime Wraps

Anuel AA, on his real name Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer, with many of his songs featuring snippets of songs that were famous when he was little. The 28-year-old singer’s catchphrase is “Real Hasta la Muerte,” which translates to “Real Until I Die,” and he has that embroidered everywhere, including his Instagram name or his expensive Bugatti Veyron.
In a series of Instagram Stories with heavy filters, Anuel AA gave us a full tour of his Bugatti Veyron, showing its exotic white exterior, as well as the white and red leather seats. The Latino rapper purchased the supercar early this year, in January 2021, to mark the start of a successful year. He got it from Wires Only, a luxurious car-selling company whose clients are mostly celebrities and other high-profile individuals, and it delivered the vehicle personally to the rapper in Miami, Florida.
When Anuel announced the purchase, he also shared that it was his five-year plan. In 2016 he had promised himself that if he were still alive in five years, he’d get a Bugatti. And so he did.
2011 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport, with the chassis number 088, and the carpet in the driver’s seat also includes his catchphrase. Because you’d definitely want some customization in your expensive supercar.
With an 8.0-liter W16 engine, the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport comes with 987 horsepower (1001 PS) and a maximum torque of 922 lb-ft (1250 Nm) at 2200 rpm. With figures like these, it can’t be anything but fiercely fast – with an acceleration of 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.7 seconds and a 253 mph (407 kph) top speed.
This Bugatti is one of the “normal” cars in Anuel’s collection. Why am I saying that? Well, we all have our hobbies and things we love to have all around us, and for Anuel, it’s all about Anime.
His impressive collection of expensive cars has received a major makeover to fit his love for anime, and they look quite a bit off, stripped away from their regular glossy paint.
Men’s Health magazine, the singer shared he spent over $2 million on his collection, and that was even before he purchased the Bugatti. With a net worth of $20 million, that doesn’t sound so much for him, but for us, regular folks, it’s quite a lot. In the end, he did get a lot of impressive vehicles out of it.
One of his anime-wrapped cars is a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ which has seen several Dragon Ball-Z custom wraps (and a car crash, but not very serious), with a black and red interior, and aftermarket rims. He also owns another Lamborghini with black and red interior and anime wrap, a Urus. It also comes with a custom anime design on the SUV’s roof and has seen several wraps, too.
Besides these ones, in his garage you can also find a couple of Rolls-Royces, Ghost and Wraith, which, so far have been left alone in their original state, a Hummer H2, and a Polaris Slingshot which he refers to as the “Batmobile." There is also a Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 AMG, which seems to be his wife's car.
Another “normal” car he owns is a black GMC Yukon Denali, which Anuel flaunted recently on social media as he was bragging about “armored rides.” The luxurious SUV has a starting price of $68,600, without any optional equipment, and it can definitely make the rapper look more imposing.
With such a collection, and enough money to have his passion for anime wrapped on his cars, Anuel surely is among the most famous Latino-singers car collectors. But one thing’s for sure, he’ll never have enough time to get bored with them, as he only needs creativity and time to wrap his cars to his latest anime obsession.
