Toyota Supra “Project A70” Is a Fully Configurable CGI Restomod, Has Surprises

While five generations of sports car greatness have passed since Toyota introduced the Supra label, some people only have eyes for the modern ones. And they are either full of love or hate.
Much has been said about how Toyota chose to continue the 1990s underground-style legacy of the A80 Supra. But at least this time around, we are not here to discuss the GR Supra’s faith. Instead, let us circle back to a prior moment in time, then revert to the present day, and in the end, draw a sensible conclusion – even if only virtually.
So, the digital artist tucked behind the “Hakosan Designs” virtual label on social media takes a CGI swing at the eternal Supra, though not the one you think. Well, it should have been plural, as the initial teaser could have had people thinking either about the iconic A80 Supra or the (in)famous GR Supra of the 2020s. No worries, though, as the mystery was soon unraveled.
As the name suggests, “Project A70” is a digital restomod creation focused on something that was “underappreciated around the world and overshadowed by the A80 generation that everyone overestimates (I mean the price).” Now, “it's time to revisit this 1980's classic to bring it to the present day,” with sense and sensibility, if we may add.
Thus, the A70 Toyota Supra restomod not only looks ready to jump out of the screen and into real life but hypothetically also comes with a “reinforced and improved chassis, a neo-retro design, and (is) configurable to the last detail.” The author enforced that even the mechanics are subject to debate, as the powertrain is not set in stone and could be of the 1JZ, 2JZ, or even of the 3S-GTE variety.
There are a couple of surprise limits, however, probably to keep it affordable and as a proper driver’s car. So, no more than 500 ponies would be sent exclusively to the rear wheels by way of a purist, manual transmission solution. Yep, that’s the Supra spirit!
So, the digital artist tucked behind the “Hakosan Designs” virtual label on social media takes a CGI swing at the eternal Supra, though not the one you think. Well, it should have been plural, as the initial teaser could have had people thinking either about the iconic A80 Supra or the (in)famous GR Supra of the 2020s. No worries, though, as the mystery was soon unraveled.
As the name suggests, “Project A70” is a digital restomod creation focused on something that was “underappreciated around the world and overshadowed by the A80 generation that everyone overestimates (I mean the price).” Now, “it's time to revisit this 1980's classic to bring it to the present day,” with sense and sensibility, if we may add.
Thus, the A70 Toyota Supra restomod not only looks ready to jump out of the screen and into real life but hypothetically also comes with a “reinforced and improved chassis, a neo-retro design, and (is) configurable to the last detail.” The author enforced that even the mechanics are subject to debate, as the powertrain is not set in stone and could be of the 1JZ, 2JZ, or even of the 3S-GTE variety.
There are a couple of surprise limits, however, probably to keep it affordable and as a proper driver’s car. So, no more than 500 ponies would be sent exclusively to the rear wheels by way of a purist, manual transmission solution. Yep, that’s the Supra spirit!