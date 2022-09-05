Top Ten Most Reliable Cars in the UK Revealed, Do Not Expect Any Surprises

Every year, you will get to see several studies that weigh in reliability, dependability, customer satisfaction, or lack thereof. While these studies may paint a pretty picture for some models, they are not a guarantee that your experience will be exactly as the survey revealed. You might have a reliable vehicle that is unreliable in studies or vice versa.
The latest study that we are writing about comes from Warrantywise, and it is their annual Reliability Index. The index in question focuses on vehicles sold in the UK, which are less than 10 years old at the time of the report, and that have an extended, third-party warranty plan. Models that had less than 100 plans were eliminated from the charts, just to keep things fair.
In other words, the Brits from Warrantywise looked at their customer pool from 2021 to 2022, reviewed claims from over 131,000 current plans that matched the criteria, and then conducted their survey. It does not claim to be perfect, but it may help potential buyers who are interested in acquiring a vehicle that should cause fewer problems than others.
Warrantywise has also noted that there has been a significant rise in the price of parts and labor, which will impact future repair costs. These repairs were done under the third-party warranty plan for vehicles that were out of their factory warranty, so most of them were older than three years, but not older than ten years. Some may have been on their second or even third owner, while others still had their initial owners, but that is not the point here.
The chart is led by Japanese makes, with Honda in first place. The Jazz got an overall reliability score of 93.7 out of 100 points, according to Warrantywise's criteria. Second place went to the Mazda 2, with 89.9 points, while third place was yet another Japanese model, the Toyota Auris. The latter brand has a reputation for reliability, just like Honda, so it is no surprise to see the two lead the charts.
Fourth place went to the Mazda MX-5, which is both the most popular roadster in the world and the only vehicle of this category on this list. The MX-5 had an overall score of 86.5 out of 100 points, which bested fifth place, the Toyota Aygo, by just one point. But the latter lost its position because of a significantly larger value for the highest repair cost recorded in 2021.
Two Kia models, the Ceed and the Rio, obtained sixth and seventh place, while the Suzuki Alto had the eight place in this list. Another Asian brand, Hyundai, finished ninth, with its i20. As you can observe, apart from the MX-5, subcompact and compact models topped the reliability charts in the UK as far as Warrantywise's study goes.
Tenth place marked the first European-branded vehicle, the Peugeot 107, which shares its genes with the Toyota Aygo. As we explained above, there may be vehicles with fewer issues, but these may not reach the charts because there are not enough warranty contracts for them, but this study is still relevant if you take that into consideration.
Remember, a used vehicle's reliability will depend on its existing condition, previous maintenance work, driving style, accident history, and your maintenance work, along with the corresponding driving style, so adjust your expectations accordingly.
