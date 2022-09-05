BMW XM Super Crossover Is Big and Brawny, but That Doesn't Make It Pretty

You might be tempted to think that these are the usual renderings trying to decipher the design of the upcoming BMW XM, with a big dose of ‘trust me, bro,’ but they were actually based on the leaked patent images dating back to last week.
As a result, it is very likely that the super crossover will look almost identical once it premieres, likely in the coming months, considering that BMW M is celebrating its 50th birthday this year, before launching as a 2023 model in the U.S. of A, with production taking place at Spartanburg, South Carolina.
The only inconsistencies compared to the patent images in the digital illustrations that are the work of Kolesa revolve around the lower section of the front bumper, which sports a cleaner design here, side mirror caps, and rear diffuser. Everything else, from the shape and size of the kidney grille, and double headlamp styling, to the sloping roofline, and stacked exhaust tips, looks real.
In order to make it more realistic, the rendering artist gave it a silver paint finish, and a set of concave wheels, with a black look. The rear windows were darked out, and the BMW roundel is visible on the hood, and rear windscreen. The black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body carries over, giving the vehicle a more utilitarian look, and the grille sports a dedicated ‘XM’ logo.
Set to become BMW M’s second standalone vehicle, after the iconic M1, and their first exclusive crossover, the XM is expected with the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, assisted by an electric motor. The total output and torque are expected to be rated at 750 hp and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm), so it will be very agile, despite the big size. If these numbers are correct, then the XM will be the M Division’s most powerful production vehicle ever.
The only inconsistencies compared to the patent images in the digital illustrations that are the work of Kolesa revolve around the lower section of the front bumper, which sports a cleaner design here, side mirror caps, and rear diffuser. Everything else, from the shape and size of the kidney grille, and double headlamp styling, to the sloping roofline, and stacked exhaust tips, looks real.
In order to make it more realistic, the rendering artist gave it a silver paint finish, and a set of concave wheels, with a black look. The rear windows were darked out, and the BMW roundel is visible on the hood, and rear windscreen. The black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body carries over, giving the vehicle a more utilitarian look, and the grille sports a dedicated ‘XM’ logo.
Set to become BMW M’s second standalone vehicle, after the iconic M1, and their first exclusive crossover, the XM is expected with the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, assisted by an electric motor. The total output and torque are expected to be rated at 750 hp and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm), so it will be very agile, despite the big size. If these numbers are correct, then the XM will be the M Division’s most powerful production vehicle ever.