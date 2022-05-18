2023 BMW XM Shows Production-Ready Specification, Questionable Design Cues

More on this:

1 XM, BMW's 650-HP Plug-In Hybrid SUV, Has Been Spotted in Dynamic Testing and It Looks Good

2 Watch a 2023 BMW XM Prototype Torture Its Tires on the Nurburgring

3 This Unattractive Crossover Is the Most Powerful BMW M Car Ever to Hit Production

4 2023 BMW XM Rumored With Three Powertrain Options, 750-HP Hybrid V8 Included

5 E53 X5 Designer Frank Stephenson Gives the BMW XM an F for Failure