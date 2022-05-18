2023 BMW XM Shows Production-Ready Specification, Questionable Design Cues

Previously known as BMW Motorsport, the Bavarian automaker’s go-faster division celebrates five decades of ultimate driving machines in 2022. The peeps at BMW M will celebrate this milestone with the XM, which isn’t going to win any design contest with those huge grilles.
“X what?” XM, as in the first standalone M car developed by BMW M since the M1. Exclusively an M, this fellow has been confirmed as a plug-in hybrid in the form of a V8 and “a particularly powerful electric motor.”
Photographed in series-production specification, the XM wears bronze on the not-so-kidney grilles, the trim that runs along the bodysides, upper window trim, and rear valance. Pictured with gloss-black cladding, the next step up from the X7 M60i xDrive features the charge port door on the driver-side front fender. We also notice gloss-black mirrors, low-profile summer tires, and a three-spoke sporty steering wheel with M1 and M2 buttons.
The sole interior shot uploaded by carparazzo Wilco Blok on Instagram shows a red-finished start button on the transmission tunnel, right next to the leather-wrapped gear lever of the eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen. Shift paddles on the steering wheel rather than the steering column are also present, along with dashboard camouflage that hides the dual-screen iDrive 8 infotainment system from prying eyes.
One of Wilco Blok’s followers wrote: “Sorry, [Fiat] Multipla, this is the ugliest car ever made.” Even BMW M joined in on the action, writing “too bold” even though bold and unsightly are not interchangeable adjectives.
Despite its questionable design traits, there is no mistaking the XM will cater to certain customers. It’s easy to make a parallel between them and the iSheep that line up at the Apple Store to get their hands on the latest iPhone model despite negligible improvements compared to the previous model.
Confirmed with approximately 650 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque, the XM is estimated to cover around 80 kilometers (49 miles) in zero-emission mode according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure used in the European Union. Later on, maybe next year, the BMW XM is expected to level up to 750-odd horsepower.
