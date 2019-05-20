Toyota Supra Chases 992 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet On Nurburgring, Goes Hard

It's no secret that, at times, spy videos raise just as many questions as the ones they answer. Let's take the clip we have here, for instance, which comes from the Nurburgring. This piece of spy media is focused on the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet, but there's more to it than that.

6 photos



Well, rumor has it that Toyota is preparing an even more spicy incarnation of the new Supra. And there are certain clues that point towards this.



For instance, the



Then there's the fact that the Toyota Supra comes with a lot of untapped potential, such as the necessary arrangements for a front axle strut tower bar (but the bar itself is missing), fake vents that could be used to channel air, or a rear "hatch" that's strong enough to hold a wing without such an aero element being present.



And with Toyota explaining that the said elements are simply there to give something back to the tuning community (perhaps for turning the Mk IV Supra into a legend), such a reason just doesn't seem enough.



As for the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo, both Coupe and Cabriolet prototypes have been spotted on multiple occasions. And let's not forget the



On the tech front, we can expect Porsche to upgrade the 3.8-liter flat-six that has motivated the machine for more than one generation, with the Turbo potentially delivering close to 600 hp.



This rumor mill path leads to the ".2" mid-cycle revamp introducing an all-new unit for the Turbo, as well as seeing the Turbo S, which might not land meanwhile, becoming the Turbo S E-Hybrid.



For instance, as mentioned in the title above, the 2020/2021 Neunelfer Turbo Cabriolet crossed paths with the 2020 Toyota Supra. So why is the Japanese supercar still blitzing the infamous German track?Well, rumor has it that Toyota is preparing an even more spicy incarnation of the new Supra. And there are certain clues that point towards this.For instance, the 2019 BMW Z4 , which shares its plarform and engines with the Mk V Supra, packs some 40 hp extra in its top trim.Then there's the fact that the Toyota Supra comes with a lot of untapped potential, such as the necessary arrangements for a front axle strut tower bar (but the bar itself is missing), fake vents that could be used to channel air, or a rear "hatch" that's strong enough to hold a wing without such an aero element being present.And with Toyota explaining that the said elements are simply there to give something back to the tuning community (perhaps for turning the Mk IV Supra into a legend), such a reason just doesn't seem enough.As for the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo, both Coupe and Cabriolet prototypes have been spotted on multiple occasions. And let's not forget the leak showcasing the production design of the fixed-rood model, albeit with the said example of the supercar probably packing the rumored Aerokit.On the tech front, we can expect Porsche to upgrade the 3.8-liter flat-six that has motivated the machine for more than one generation, with the Turbo potentially delivering close to 600 hp.This rumor mill path leads to the ".2" mid-cycle revamp introducing an all-new unit for the Turbo, as well as seeing the Turbo S, which might not land meanwhile, becoming the Turbo S E-Hybrid.