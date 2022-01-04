Toyota Puts a Price Tag on the New Hilux GR Sport, Here's How Much It Costs

Toyota isn’t offering the Hilux in the United States, where customers looking for a pickup can get the Tacoma or Tundra, but on the other side of the pond, the popular model has received a GR Sport derivative.
You might say that it’s yesterday’s news, and you wouldn’t be wrong, because that’s when Toyota unveiled it, but the 2022 Hilux GR Sport has just been announced for the United Kingdom too, and it’s accompanied by a £37,551 (equal to $50,667) starting price, excluding VAT, and £44,995 ($60,712) after tax.
Like in the rest of Europe, the sportier variant of the pickup will start arriving at dealers this summer, packing a 2.8-liter engine that’s shared with the rest of the lineup. It pushes out 201 hp (204 ps / 150 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque and comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The payload and braked towing are rated at 1 and 3.5 tons (2,205-7,716 lbs), respectively.
Inspired by Toyota’s Dakar racer and the success that they had in the iconic race, the 2022 Toyota Hilux GR Sport features a different front grille, black accents, ‘GR Sport’ logos, and 17-inch alloy wheels, shod in chunky off-road rubber. The new shocks and springs have a red finish, and inside, it gets leather and fake suede upholstery, front sports seats, aluminum pedals, fake carbon fiber trim, and additional ‘GR Sport’ branding. The LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, limited slip differential, and a few other items are offered at no extra cost.
Looks and equipment apart, the sporty model brings an upgraded suspension, with stiffer front coil springs, and new monotube shock absorbers that improve the ride comfort, handling, and steering angle response, according to Toyota, in combination with the tweaks made to the suspension of the latest generation.
