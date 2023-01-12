Toyota GR 86 in Liberty Walk Jog Suit Kind of Looks Like a Nissan Z, Doesn't It?

Liberty Walk has a plethora of rides ready for the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, some more exotic than others, and the pictured Toyota GR 86 is but one of them.
Shared by the tuner’s U.S. branch on social media yesterday as a means to promote this wacky body kit, it also made its way to their official website, in far more revealing photos.
Sending Nissan Z vibes, as there is also such a model with similar mods that will be on display at the automotive event in Japan’s capital city that kicks off on January 13, it is one of the most aggressive takes on the Toyota GR 86 that we have seen so far. So, let’s dive into the add-ons, which are more than a few.
Contrary to what some may think, the front bumper is still the OEM piece, and it has received attachments next to the side vents, and a bigger lip spoiler that stretches back to the front fender flares that have a bolt-on design. The side skirts are beefier, and there is a new hood, with a vented design. The rear fender flares sport the same bolt-on styling as the front ones, and rather surprisingly, the diffuser carries over from the stock model. Still, there is a spoiler attached to the lower part, and the exhaust tips are new. That big adjustable wing attached to the trunk lid is part of the upgrades.
Finished in white, and contrasted by black elements, all of which came from the aftermarket world, this Toyota GR 86 features some decals too. It also has new wheels, with wide lips, and a Y-spoke design, which were shod in Advan-branded tires. These fill the arches just perfectly, especially with the new suspension, which is likely air-adjustable. With the wide body kit, new wheels and tires, and revised suspension, the Japanese sports car looks ready to take on a racetrack sideways, and chew through that new rubber in minutes.
Curious how much it will cost you to give your GR 86 this treatment? That would be 1,298,000 yen for the CFRP pieces, or almost $10,000 at today’s exchange rates, in the Land of the Rising Sun. Pricing for export markets stands at nearly $13,000. The add-ons are available as a bundle, or individually too, and at the time of writing, Liberty Walk had yet to reveal how much the wheels and tires will set you back for. The same goes for the new suspension too, though we reckon that anyone who is interested in making their Japanese sports model look like this will have no trouble finding out how much everything costs upon reaching out to the tuner. So, is this a yay or a nay project to you?
Sending Nissan Z vibes, as there is also such a model with similar mods that will be on display at the automotive event in Japan’s capital city that kicks off on January 13, it is one of the most aggressive takes on the Toyota GR 86 that we have seen so far. So, let’s dive into the add-ons, which are more than a few.
Contrary to what some may think, the front bumper is still the OEM piece, and it has received attachments next to the side vents, and a bigger lip spoiler that stretches back to the front fender flares that have a bolt-on design. The side skirts are beefier, and there is a new hood, with a vented design. The rear fender flares sport the same bolt-on styling as the front ones, and rather surprisingly, the diffuser carries over from the stock model. Still, there is a spoiler attached to the lower part, and the exhaust tips are new. That big adjustable wing attached to the trunk lid is part of the upgrades.
Finished in white, and contrasted by black elements, all of which came from the aftermarket world, this Toyota GR 86 features some decals too. It also has new wheels, with wide lips, and a Y-spoke design, which were shod in Advan-branded tires. These fill the arches just perfectly, especially with the new suspension, which is likely air-adjustable. With the wide body kit, new wheels and tires, and revised suspension, the Japanese sports car looks ready to take on a racetrack sideways, and chew through that new rubber in minutes.
Curious how much it will cost you to give your GR 86 this treatment? That would be 1,298,000 yen for the CFRP pieces, or almost $10,000 at today’s exchange rates, in the Land of the Rising Sun. Pricing for export markets stands at nearly $13,000. The add-ons are available as a bundle, or individually too, and at the time of writing, Liberty Walk had yet to reveal how much the wheels and tires will set you back for. The same goes for the new suspension too, though we reckon that anyone who is interested in making their Japanese sports model look like this will have no trouble finding out how much everything costs upon reaching out to the tuner. So, is this a yay or a nay project to you?