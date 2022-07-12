Check Out the Full BRZ and GR86 Widebody Kit by StreetHunter Designs Ahead of SEMA

Jon Sibal, an influential virtual artist better known as jonsibal on social media is an acclaimed comic book artist, a renowned design consultant, but also an automotive CGI guru at heart. And it shows.
On every possible occasion, he rejoices when showcasing the latest CGI-to-reality projects. So, after recently having no less than three reasons to acclaim the inaugural Long Beach Formula D round that occurred in April (with a trio of his designs on point), now it is time for yet another major reveal.
This time around, at long last he “finally gets to share his design work” done for TJ Hunt and Dylan Coleman (of StreetFighter LA fame) by way of their all-new StreetHunter Designs widebody kit prepared for the Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 twins. Of course, the trio shuffled various ideas back and forth for a long time, and now – satisfied with the results – they finally have “something that checks all the boxes.”
The full widebody aerodynamic kit is said to be not only “comprehensive” but also one of the favorite designs from this author done for this company, and it includes 20+ stuff like replacement body parts, carbon fiber options, and more. As far as we can tell for now – the company’s portal has yet to be updated with the new kit and only has the usual array of $999.99 carbon front lip, $45 door decals, $600 rear trunk spoiler, and $65 front license plate delete – this is going to be one of the most extreme makeovers done to date for the JDM twins.
As for further details and pricing to go along with these CGI-to-reality images, all we have to do is be patient enough to enjoy the kit’s worldwide introduction scheduled for the upcoming SEMA Show 2022, which is going to take place between November 1st and 5th at the usual venue - the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
