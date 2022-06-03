Bagged Liberty Walk GR Supra Looks Digitally Bonkers but Still Turned Real

Some will say that Toyota made a massive mistake when partnering with BMW and its fifth-generation GR Supra came out as a technical coupe clone of the G29 BMW Z4 two-door roadster. But have they seen this?
Because the GR Supra has a bit too much Bavarian flavor (especially inside) and its production is handled alongside the Z4 in Austria by Magna Steyr, a lot of detractors will argue that Toyota has perverted its JDM legacy beyond the point of recognition. Well, others probably do not give a flying social media like about all that, especially if their car has the potential to look like this. But wait, what are we looking at?
This is yet another JDM-flavored creation from Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, who expresses his passion for JDM builds whenever and wherever possible. Alas, he is also the proud Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs, so his fans are not surprised when he has a happy CGI-to-reality story as is the case here.
Dressed up in a lovely sky-blue paintjob is a J29/DB Toyota GR Supra that was created for affluent socialite SteveWillDoIt, a man who does not take half measures with everything he does. Such is also the case here with this rendering-to-reality project, where the pixel master envisioned the final looks of the bonkers sports car before the aftermarket outlet made sure to transform it into a unique JDM set piece.
The highlights include the Liberty Walk widebody aerodynamic kit, the lowered attitude courtesy of Air Lift Performance’s suspension setup, the white deep-dish aftermarket wheels, and the orange-painted brake calipers. Also, we noticed from WCC’s reel (embedded second below) that an attractive sound by Addictive Audio will also nicely blend in with the untamed looks, so it seems that all outrageous bases have been covered.
