Toyota Gazoo Racing to Field Four Crew Team for Dakar Rally

Leading the GAZOO lineup, 2019 winners Nasser Al-Attiyah and navigator Mathieu Baumel have racked up victories in the Andalucia Rally, the Baja Spain Aragon and the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies – three consecutive times. 7 photos



The upcoming



Dakar 2022 will be held again entirely in the Saudi Arabian desert. The race begins in the northern city of Ha’il and proceeds south to the Empty Quarter. A rest day will be held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on January 8th, before the race heads south-westward to the finish in the city of Jeddah on January 14th.



The Dakar Rally – formerly known as the "Paris–Dakar Rally" – is an annual rally organized by the Amaury Sport Organisation and most of the events since the inception in 1978 were staged from Paris, France, to Dakar, Senegal. Due to security threats in Mauritania, which led to the cancellation of the 2008 rally, the events from 2009 to 2019 were held in South America, and since 2020, the race took place entirely within Saudi Arabia. Open to amateur and professional entries, the field is typically made of approximately eighty per cent amateur teams.







A prologue will determine the starting positions for Stage 1 and that route will feature two looped stages. Final course details have yet to be announced by the organizers, but it is known that the traditional Marathon Stage will have the crews start from the main bivouac to an unsupported encampment for an overnight stop. The teams then run back to rejoin their tech crews at the main bivouac. This challenging section often plays a major role in overall race outcome. It is expected that the terrain along the course will be similar to that the teams encountered in 2020 and 2021.



The latest iteration of the Hilux features a 3.5 liter twin-turbo powered petrol V6 engine and it was sourced from the all-new kW of power at 5,200 rpm and 650 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm, but the race version sports “significantly higher” output.



The 2022 car is a new version of the







Giniel de Villiers was the winner of the Dakar Rally in 2009, and also won the Rally of Morocco in 2003, 2006, 2007, and 2019.



