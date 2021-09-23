Audi Starts Assembly of Dakar Rally RS Q e-tron Cars, Countdown to Race Begins

Most of you probably know by now that German carmaker Audi is going racing next year in the infamous Dakar Rally with an electrified vehicle. RS Q e-tron is its name, and according to the four-ring carmaker, it is “the most sophisticated vehicle in terms of technology that Audi Sport has ever deployed in racing.”
The next iteration of the Dakar Rally kicks off on January 1 in Ha’il, Saudi Arabia, and it will keep going for two weeks and 8,000 km (4,970 miles), meaning, as usual, a hell of a drive and ride for all vehicles taking part. Yet, as it chases the title of first carmaker to win the competition with an electrified drivetrain, Audi seems confident the e-tron is up for the task.
With 100 days left until the start of the race, the Germans announced on September 23 the start of the assembly process for the vehicles that will take part in the competition. The decision was taken after existing prototypes proved their worth in Germany and Spain, but also during dune testing in Morocco.
Three such vehicles will have to be built for the race, all packing the same combination between a DTM engine and Formula E MGUs.
The DTM-bred engine is a 2.0-liter inline-four TFSI, and it is supposed to work its magic in conjunction with a high-voltage, 50 kWh battery, and motor-generator units (MGU) on both the front and rear axles – these last bits are the ones presently deployed on the e-tron FE07 Formula E car, but boasting some minor modifications. This combination should provide the RS Q with about 671 hp.
Next year, the Dakar Rally kicks off in Ha’il on January 1 and finishes in Jeddah, after traversing Saudi Arabia to the east, south and west, and passing through Riyadh. The end of the race is scheduled for January 14.
