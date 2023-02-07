Toronto Billionaire Parts With His Award-Winning $90M Superyacht

Few superyachts get to maintain the same ownership for many years and even decades. More often than not, luxury yacht owners can’t help switching to something bigger and brighter every couple of years. This might explain why the Canadian billionaire Patrick Dovigi was willing to say goodbye to his incredible five-deck floating mansion after just a few years.
Only a short while ago, the gorgeous Lady Jorgia was one of the stars making an appearance at the infamous St Barths superyacht showdown, for the New Year’s celebration.
Some of the biggest and most opulent yachts in the world start showing up in the Port of Gustavia (near St Maarten and Antigua) around Christmas, and then welcome the New Year while attending the famous fireworks celebration in St Barth.
Although this Italian yacht seems modest compared to some of the heavy hitters that show up at the same billionaire playgrounds, such as the massive Rising Sun (454 feet/138 meters) or Nancy Walton Laurie’s Kaos (361 feet/110 meters) Lady Jorgia (243 feet/74 meters) is still an imposing pleasure craft.
It’s large enough to accommodate not just 12 guests, but a 25-people crew (a remarkable crew-to-passenger ratio) and its lavish amenities unfold seamlessly across five decks. In 2017, when it was launched, the CRN Ancona build received a prestigious World Yacht Trophies award for Best Layout, only confirming the stellar success it would have on the luxury charter market.
Its ward-winning layout is owed to the acclaimed Zuccon International Project, while another world-famous name is linked to the fresh and sophisticated interiors – Andrew Winch, the iconic designer who styled some of the most popular superyachts in the world.
Despite the impressive pedigree and charter performance of Lady Jorgia, this is the third time it changes hands over a six-year period. It was allegedly built for an Australian retail billionaire (under the name of Cloud 9) then it became Lady Jorgia, under the ownership of another billionaire, from Canada this time.
Patrick Dovigi is mostly known as a former hockey goalkeeper, but he went on to become a successful entrepreneur and join the ranks of the billionaire superyacht owners who show off their toys in places like St Barths.
We don’t know how much Dovigi got for his spectacular yacht, since it was sold discretely, through an in-house deal, but Lady Jorgia was said to be worth somewhere around $90 million. Its new owner (most likely, another billionaire) is mysterious for now, and it’s only been revealed that the superyacht’s new name is Andrea.
Although it got a new owner, it looks like the Italian beauty will continue its successful charter career. Those who want to feel like billionaires on vacation can still have access to this opulent five-decker, as long as they’re willing to drop over $900,000 for a week on board.
