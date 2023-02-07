Mulder Is Working on Its Seventh ThirtySix Luxury Yacht With a Unique Hull Design

The Dutch shipyard Mulder has all the reasons to be proud of its luxury yacht series with a catchy name that reflects the size of the vessels – ThirtySix. Recognized by prestigious awards, this design turned out to be popular with customers as well. In just a few years, the series is now close to including seven custom hulls delivered to their lucky owners, plus an eighth one being built on speculation.
Mana, one of the hulls in the ThirtySix series, was allegedly built for a Dutch billionaire, who paid $20 million for it. This should give you an idea about this model’s remarkable luxury. Mana was the third hull to be delivered, following Delta One and Calypso. But it certainly wasn’t the last. The next ones to come were MyWay, and Solemate, which was the first one in the series with an American owner, according to the builder.
After all eyes were on the beautiful Solemate last summer, as it made its way out of the shipyard, the focus has now shifted to what will become the seventh ThirtySix yacht. There are no details about its owner or customization so far, but Mulder says that it will be ready for delivery by 2024.
One of the numerous Dutch yachtbuilders with an extensive history, Mulder Shipyard seems to be on the right track. A family-owned business with a relatively small team, the shipyard has recently expanded, with the inauguration of a fourth facility in February 2022. This is one of the factors that enabled it to advance the construction of this seventh hull, while working on the eighth one at the same time.
At first glance, the ThirtySix seems to be just another luxurious yacht, boasting typical amenities such as a large sun deck with an eight-people whirlpool bathtub, a gorgeous salon with floor-to-ceiling windows, and five generous staterooms for up to ten guests.
But this luxury yacht also claims to offer the most economic running yachts for a vessel of this size, equipped with these features. This is a major advantage, considering that a pleasure craft such as this one typically requires somewhere around $2 million per year just for maintenance.
What makes the ThirtySix yacht so efficient is mainly its special hull design, known as the FDHF (Fast Displacement Hull Form) a patented Van Oossanen design. While conventional displacement yachts can be too slow, and planning vessels can burn too much fuel (also with too much noise) the FDHF yachts ensure a much more pleasant experience onboard, as well as fuel efficiency, without compromising performance.
At 36 meters (118 feet) and with a volume under 300 GT, the ThirtySix yachts can hit 17 knots (19.5 mph/31 kph) and burn less than 80 liters per hour when slowing down to 11 knots (12.6 mph/20 kph).
The seventh hull in the series will boast the same performance, in addition to a high-class interior that’s tailored to the owner’s preferences. The official reveal next year will show us more about this new-generation pleasure craft that blends premium style with high-performance design.
