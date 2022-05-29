Too Old for the Job: 1976 GMC Sprint Is an All-Original Barn Find Ready for Glory

While the second-generation Sprint brought a massive redesign when it launched in 1973, the series remained largely unchanged until the end of the series in 1977.
For example, the only notable difference on the 1976 Sprint was the introduction of the rectangular headlights, as GMC otherwise retained all versions in pretty much the same original configuration.
The engine lineup hasn’t changed either. The GMC Sprint could be ordered with either a six-cylinder unit (a 250/4.1-liter) or a choice of several V8s ranging between 305 (5.0-liter) and 454 (7.4-liter).
This Sprint provides us with a closer look at the 1976 model year, as it comes in all-original condition and without any missing parts. eBay seller oceanmagic2013 claims it’s a barn find, so in theory, the vehicle has spent at least a few years in storage.
The rust on the body seems to confirm this is indeed the case, but otherwise, no specifics on this front have been provided.
At first glance, taking care of the rust should be an easy business, but any potential buyer should just go check out the Sprint in person in Las Vegas before committing to a purchase.
The owner says they are too old to restore the GMC, even though they purchased it specifically for this purpose. Some fixes, however, have already been made, so it now runs and drives properly.
This GMC Sprint appears to be an easy project require some bodywork and a few other improvements here and there, but of course, it all depends on its selling price. The bidding starts at $100, but on the other hand, a reserve has also been enabled.
And while the seller hasn’t offered any specifics as to how high the bidding must go to unlock it, the Buy It Now price has been set to $6,000.
