2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X Morphs Into Stunning Overland Truck

Lovers of adventure and overlanding, this one is for you! We know that overland trucks have become so popular that one can be hard-pressed to find something out of the ordinary to catch the eye, but we promise this post won’t be a waste of time.
The enticing overland truck you can admire in the photos above is based on a 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X and has been built by Mule Expedition Outfitters. The morphed truck was shown yesterday at the Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona, as the "ultimate overland truck," packed full with aftermarket parts.
What you immediately notice when perusing the images of the custom-built AT4X are the 33-inch Firestone Destination M/T2 tires, putting forth the truck’s half-ton off-road capabilities.
Not much has been modified on the original GMC vehicle's interior. The newly-introduced model features the same leather seats and the plethora of fun technologies as the stock model. Under the hood, you can find the same 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8 and 10-speed automatic transmission.
However, its back half is unrecognizable. The folks at Mule Expedition Outfitters took care of that with over 20 aftermarket parts and accessories.
First and foremost, there are rear-mounted air springs to handle the extra weight added by all the equipment that has been added.
Moreover, the standard 5.8-foot cargo bed has been replaced by a 6.4-foot flatbed, a 3.0-foot canopy has been added behind the cab, fitted with both a camp kitchen and a shower. And there is also a heater.
And as if that were not enough, a fridge was installed inside and solar panels adorn the top of the truck.
The overland version of the AT4X also boasts five amber LED lights on the roof, a two-person ground tent, onboard air compressor, plus a retractable awning.
I don’t know about you, but I’m sold! The only thing that would hold me back is the final cost of the custom-built overland truck. While the stock model of the 2022 Sierra 1500 AT4X comes with a $77,395 starting price of $77,395, this overland version could easily reach six figures.
