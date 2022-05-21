1976 GMC Birchaven Motorhome Has the Right Patina, Sinatra Vibe

Think again if you believe that Frank Sinatra Jr.’s ownership is not enough to make this motorhome truly special. He might not have been as famous as his father, but he still was an accomplished singer, songwriter, actor, and conductor. He spent most of his early career on the road, and by the time he was 24, he had performed in 47 states and 30 countries. Indeed he knew a thing or two about what life on the road means when he decided to take the plunge and buy this GMC Birchaven Motorhome in 1976.
The GMC motorhomes were built for the model years 1973-1978, and they featured advanced technical solutions for the era. Unlike most RVs sold at the time, this was not based on an existing truck chassis but built from the ground up. This allowed GMC to opt for a front-engine/front-wheel-drive architecture, which freed space in the back thanks to the lack of a transmission shaft.
The rear suspension was also unique, as the wheels were mounted on bogies that rode on pins attached to the sides of the frame. The advantage was that the structure did not protrude into the cabin, leaving more space for what really matters. The body was built out of aluminum and fiberglass. Depending on the total length, it was called either Birchaven (the 23-foot/7.0-meter variant) or the Royale (the 26-foot/7.9-meter) variant.
This one is a 23-footer, which Frank Jr. preferred despite most people choosing the longer 26-foot variants. The motorhome is finished in white with multi-color accent stripes and features a rear ladder and a roof-top cargo box. Despite the strange appearance of a windmill in some pictures, it does not come with such a thing. Still, it is not lacking in the power department, thanks to a 4,000-watt Onan generator. Well, if it gets fixed or replaced, that is.
with an adjustable rear air suspension system controlled by a dashboard panel. The air suspension bladders were reportedly replaced under current ownership. The previous owner also took the time to rebuild the engine and transmission. The original 455-cu-in (7.5-liter) V8 engine was replaced with a 403-cu-in (6.6-liter) V8 powerplant that was only introduced to the GMC Motorhome line for the 1977-78 model years.
The front cabin features captain’s chairs, a tan dashboard, and a central pedestal with cupholders. We assume Frank Jr.’s hands were heavy, as the switch labels are cracked, scratches are present on the dashboard panels, and the warning lights, cruise control, and defroster do not work. This is something for the new owner to fix, but we think it is worth it.
The motorhome has the rear-bath floorplan and comes with wood paneling, a bar with beverage bottle holders (of course), and a gaucho bed. The bathroom is equipped with a bathtub, which is not typical for an RV. You can also find inside a sink, a toilet, a shower, and a wardrobe closet. The kitchenette features a Magic Chef range, a double-basin sink, a water heater, and a Dometic refrigerator.
This history-laden motorhome is offered on Bring a Trailer by its current owner with service records, manufacturer’s literature, and a clean Washington title. The highest bid is currently at $6,800, but there are still six days left for potential buyers to make an offer. Well-kept examples change hands for around $30,000, but this one, being owned by Frank Sinatra Jr., may sell for a lot more.
