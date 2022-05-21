1976 GMC Birchaven Motorhome Has the Right Patina, Sinatra Vibe

In 1972, GMC was the first major car manufacturer to dip its toes in the RV waters and was daring enough to do it with a completely new approach. The GMC Motorhome was a well-esteemed RV at the time, and even today, it sends shivers down the spine of many people who see one. Suffice to say, it convinced Frank Sinatra Jr. to buy one in 1976, and this is the proof.