1974 GMC 2500 Camper Is All-Original, Unrestored, and Undeniably Vintage

Camping was so popular back in the 1970s that many companies began offering slide-in campers for pickup trucks. Aristocrat was one of them and this lovely 1974 GMC 2500 Sierra Grande is equipped with one.
And while it's not an unusual conversion for a Chevy C/K-based hauler, this GMC is a little bit special. That's because it's an unrestored survivor with relatively low mileage (79,000 miles/127,138 km), feats you rarely get with vehicles of this type.
The story goes that the truck was purchased from the first owner in 1981. The seller's father drove it until 1989 when the son took over and used it as a camper three or four times a year. In short, it had only two owners and it's been properly maintained for more than 40 years.
Yes, it's far from perfect, but it looks downright spectacular for a 48-year-old vehicle that still sports its original paint. There is some rust on the front fenders and some surface corrosion on the rear wheel arches, but the camper box appears to be in solid condition.
The cabin shows wear and tear that you should expect to find in such an old truck, including a saggy headliner and a faded dash pad. The wood trim looks surprisingly good though, as do the green seats that match the lower dashboard and the edges of the door panels.
The camper area is not overly spacious, but it comes with all the right amenities for a week-long vacation. It sleeps two people and it includes a portable toilet, a stove, and a refrigerator. There's plenty of storage space too. Everything works as it should except for the water tank, which leaks. While it needs a good cleaning and a bit of maintenance, the camper has survived the test of time rather well.
Under the hood, this GMC packs a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) "Invader" V8. Rated at 160 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque in this four-barrel carburetor setup, the V8 is a numbers-matching unit. The engine starts and runs, but the seller reports an oil leak "below the transmission." The latter is a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic.
While it may need some repairs to become road-worthy, this GMC camper is an impressive time capsule with surprisingly low mileage. And if you think vintage camping doesn't get better than this, the truck could end up being a bargain. The Hemmings auction is at only $3,100 with only two days to go and the reserve has already been met.
