Tony Parker Takes Delivery of His Brand-New $9 Million Luxury Explorer

A fresh yacht will soon be spotted in some of the most luxurious locations around the world. It’s not only an impressive vessel by itself, but also highly-anticipated due to its famous owner, none other than NBA star Tony Parker. Infinity Nine will be instantly recognizable from now on.
Luxury yachts are a celebrity’s best friend, and retired NBA star Tony Parker did not keep his pleasure craft a secret. His collaboration with the Turkish shipyard Ava Yachts, initiated back in 2018, was known from the beginning, resulting in the beautiful Infinity Nine that is now finally ready to hit the waves.
Parker took delivery of his brand-new yacht, Superyacht Times reports. Designed to be both a lavish vacation yacht and a powerful explorer, this model is the second unit from Ava’s Kando 110 series.
At 115 feet (35 meters) Infinity Nine is not among the largest luxury yachts out there, but it certainly boasts an impressive interior volume of 330 GT. This allows enough space not just for the six elegant staterooms plus the master suite with a private deck, but also for storage, which is a must-have feature for explorers.
Infinity Nine was built to reach far, boasting a 6,500-nautical miles (7,480 miles/12,038 km) range.
Equipped with twin Volvo engines, it cruises comfortably at 11 knots (12.6 mph/20.3 kph). As an explorer, it also flaunts a rugged steel hull (the builder claims that steel thickness of this “immensely strong” hull is unmatched) plus increased fuel efficiency. Another important addition was to create duplicated systems for the essential machinery and equipment on board.
As for the interior style, it seems that Parker was involved in that himself, resulting in a modern and comfortable atmosphere. A jacuzzi dominates the partially-covered flybridge, with plenty of al-fresco socializing areas on all decks. The lounge on the main deck is remarkably large (45 square meters/484 square feet), complete with generous windows, a large dining table, and automatic sliding doors.
The new yacht, estimated at $9 million, will be making its debut in Monaco, as a luxury charter vessel. Its famous owner is probably waiting for the summer season to fully enjoy it.
