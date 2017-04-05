Toasted Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is Ready to Donate Its Engine and Auto Gearbox

Whenever a special machine such as the Dodge Challenger Hellcat
is wrecked, the bits that survive show up for grabs. And we're here to take you behind the scenes of such a stunts, one that has seen an example of the 707 hp muscle beast being toasted.
As you can notice in the images to your right, the Mopar machine was entirely consumed by the fire. As such, the story of the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 mill and the automatic tranny of the vehicle making it back to the road is far from simple.
Elements such as the seals and bearings need to be replaced and this is just a part of the operations required to bring the Hellcat powertrain back to life.
We have no information on how this muscle car ended up in such a terrible situation, but the bent roof of the car suggests that the flames weren't the only element that led to the destruction of the machine.
Fortunately, the once-a-car we're looking at has landed in the hands of a specialist that handles such operations. We're talking about Cleveland Power and Performance, a company that ensures the salvaged bits become a turnkey pallet.Here's why you might be experiencing deja vu when reading this
We talked
about the said company back in November last year, when it presented a Challenger Hellcat that looked like an abandoned can, but whose powertrain was (nearly) untouched. The developer took to its Facebook page to introduce the machine, which seems to be the seventeenth project of the kind.
Oh well, here's to hoping the Dodge Challenger Hellcat powertrain gets the much-needed treatment and ends up animating a wild project out there. Who knows? Maybe you'll get to meet such a blown V8-animated contraption at your local Cars and Coffee event one day.