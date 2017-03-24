Plymouth HEMI GTX Heads To Auction, No Reserve On This Lot

A gentleman’s muscle car. That’s how Plymouth
marketed the GTX back in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, and based on the interior design, the now defunct automaker wasn’t too far off from the truth. But then you notice it from the profile and three-quarters, and it hits you: What a brawny beast!
It’s not surprising at all the GTX is so popular with the muscle car crowd. Like most B-body products from Chrysler
, it’s simply prepossessing, but not in the same way a sensual European sports car from that era is. The GTX wears its heart on its sleeve. And that heart is a burbling V8 motor.
Almost 44,200 units were built from 1967 to 1971, including the complete redesign of 1971. Of those, Plymouth produced only 98 HEMI GTXs with a hardtop and an automatic transmission. These things are very rare on the classic car market, but Mecum Auctions
has one in the offing. Slated to cross the auction block in April, the blue-over-black GTX HEMI in the adjacent gallery is a well-preserved example of the breed. And it’s going under the hammer at no reserve, which is pretty tempting if you ask me.
In truth, though, bidding will get pretty wild considering how popular the GTX
is with American car collectors. Under the Air Grabber hood, you’ll find a 426 HEMI running 4-barrel carburetors. The 7.0-liter V8 engine is connected to a three-speed TorqueFlite automatic, which sends drive to the rearmost BF Goodrich radial tires. Needless to say, 425 horsepower serves as one hell of a recipe to light those skinny suckers up in smoke.
The HEMI GTX before you is nicely equipped from the factory, flaunting Magnum 500-style wheels, plush bucket seats, power steering, power brakes, and the sort. A working Sun Super Tach II is on the menu too, which is pretty appropriate considering the monster HEMI that puts this old-school brawler into motion.