Thrash Caddy's CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing Models Without Leaving the Couch

Want to put Cadillac’s CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing cars through their paces without having to worry about the finances and crashing them? Well, you will soon be able to do so, as both models are about to arrive in Forza Horizon 5.
Developed by Xbox Game Studious’ Playground Games, the popular racing videogame will soon see the introduction of the two Blackwing vehicles, part of the upcoming Series 19 update, ‘Midnights at Horizon.’ They will be available to gamers as seasonal rewards, by completing several challenges and progressing through the seasonal playlist, with the CT5-V Blackwing being at hand from April 6 to 12, and the CT4-V Blackwing between April 20 and 26.
This is a first for a V-Series Blackwing model, when it comes to the Forza franchise anyway, where they will join a plethora of other hot rides, including some that wear the Cadillac emblem on their bodies. Here, we can mention the 2013 XTS limo, the 2016 CTS-V, and the ATS-V. Meanwhile, in the real world, they are part of the V-Series family, which also comprises the normal CT4-V and CT5-V, as well as what is the brand’s most powerful production vehicle ever made, the Escalade-V, which boasts an impressive 682 horsepower.
Offered from just under $61,000, excluding destination and dealer fees, the CT4-V Blackwing packs the Caddy-exclusive twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6. Married to a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission, the engine pumps out 472 horsepower. The torque is rated at 445 pound-feet (603 Nm), and this allows it to deal with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.9 seconds, the official spec sheet of the car reveals. Flat-out, it will do 189 mph (304 kph).
Want the bigger and more powerful CT5-V Blackwing instead? That will be a minimum of $91,995, before destination. The BMW M5 rival from the GM-owned luxury car brand uses a hand-built supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which is mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Steaming out 668 hp and 659 lb-ft (893 Nm) of torque, it allows the car to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.4 seconds, before continuing to its 200 mph (322 kph) top speed.
Before wrapping it up and moving on to the next story, we will remind you that the non-Blackwing versions of the CT4-V and CT5-V can be ordered from $46,595 and $50,995 respectively. The former uses a 325-hp 2.7-liter four-banger, and the latter is powered by a 360-hp 3.0L V6 with twin turbocharging. From rest to sixty miles an hour, you are looking at 4.8 and 4.6 seconds respectively, whereas at 156 mph (251 kph), the top speed is identical in both. The regular CT4 and CT5 kick off at 34,395 and 38,195 respectively.
