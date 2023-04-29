This Week's Update for The Crew 2 Features One of the Most Beautiful Cars Ever Made

Yet another week has slipped away with no new info about Ubisoft's upcoming Forza Horizon competitor, The Crew Motorfest. While fans have been clamoring for news about the game, they'll have to wait until the fabled June 12 Ubisoft Forward event, where the company will undeniably share a new gameplay trailer and info about Motorfest. Meanwhile, we'll have to make do with the weekly updates from The Crew 2.
The last week of April brings The Agency Live Summit event until May 2. Here's what you can earn if you take a stab at the challenges and rewards.
The Bronze Cup offers the usual 150k in-game followers, while the Silver prize winners get the Visual Parts set for the 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Roadster (Street Race).
Those who aim for the Gold trophy will be awarded the Legendary MT Performance Parts items - Nitro Chemist, Gracious + Tricky. While it doesn't seem like much, the Platinum podium spot will give players The Agency Tire.
Next, you'll find the Live Summit Bundle containing the 2015 KTM 450 EXC Nighthawk Edition (Motocross), the 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Roadster (Street Race), and finally, a 2011 Ford Mustang GT (Touring Car).
The KTM and 5.0-liter V8 Mustang might be a take-it-or-leave-it situation for some, but who could deny the absolute beauty of the legendary Jaguar E-Type?
I know of at least one person who rated this car above many others, and his name is Enzo Ferrari. Some fans would even go so far as to say that Jaguar has never made another model to rival its beauty. Although, that will be up for debate if the electric version ever leaves the factory gates.
The Vehicle & Vanity Bundle section is next on our list, which features the ultra-rare Jaguar C-X75. The nameplate never took off as a production model. Hence, Jaguar only built five prototypes before the project was canned in 2012 due to the global financial crisis, among other practical reasons.
That doesn't stop The Crew 2 from featuring it, along with several enhancement items like Purple Thunder Nitro, Stuntman Smoke, Stuntman Tire, Purple Underglow, and Black Window Tint.
For some weird reason, this would make the third week in a row that Ivory Tower, the developer, decides to include the Elite Bundle #13 with the same items from its previous appearances.
So either it's a typo, or this pack is highly requested among fans. If you didn't grab it before, inside the bundle you will find the 1999 Lancer Evo VI GSR, the Porsche 917K, and the 2021 Maserati MC20 hypercar.
This would be everything for this week, and keep in mind that it all goes away on May 2, so you have a couple of days left if anything piques your interest.
