This Week's Update for The Crew 2 Features One of the Most Beautiful Cars Ever Made

Yet another week has slipped away with no new info about Ubisoft's upcoming Forza Horizon competitor, The Crew Motorfest. While fans have been clamoring for news about the game, they'll have to wait until the fabled June 12 Ubisoft Forward event, where the company will undeniably share a new gameplay trailer and info about Motorfest. Meanwhile, we'll have to make do with the weekly updates from The Crew 2.

7 photos Photo: Ubisoft