This Week's Lineup Looks Downright Awesome for The Crew 2

Dearest The Crew fans from around the world, I'm afraid another week has gone by, and officially, we still haven't heard anything about The Crew Motorfest. Seeing as this is the case, we have no other choice than to resort to extreme measures. And they come in the form of a new batch of bundles and goodies for The Crew 2 in this week's update. So without any further ado...
This Live Summit event might just have the coolest name yet: 'Road Samurai,' and it kind of reminds me of Johnny Silverhand from the infamous Cyberpunk 2077. Like always, if you compete in the PvE (player vs. environment) challenges, you get to go home with a bunch of prizes.
The Bronze tier will get you 200k in-game followers, which is more than what we got in the last update. The Silver cup will nab you the Visual Parts Set for the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X (Street Race). If you manage to score Gold, you'll be the lucky owner of the Legendary PB Performance Parts Nitro Chemist, Pure & Rich. The highest honor Platinum spot is offering the 2014 Lancer Evolution X Black Knight Edition (Street Race) itself.
Putting aside the digital realm for a second, the 'real' Lancer Evolution X has been a beloved nameplate for its stylish sporty looks, but also for its day-to-day performance. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder it donned could have delivered 291 hp (295 ps) with 270 lb-ft (366 Nm) of torque. The early versions couldn't outshine full-on performance cars in a straight-up drag race, but they still had their urban-use charms, no doubt about it.
Next up, we have another awesomely-named pack, the Road Samurai Bundle, where you can find a sweet 2013 Nissan 370Z (Drag Race), a legendary 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R (Touring Car), and last but not least, a 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Star Edition (Street Race).
Under the Vehicle & Vanity Bundle section, there's another Skyline waiting to get grabbed. Same model and year, but this one looks a lot different and is tagged for Street Racing. Along with it, you get a Blue Edge Tire set, Blinking Blue Underglow just like in the first Fast & Furious movies, and a Blue Nitro cosmetic for when you feel that need for speed (sorry, but I just had to make that pun).
This Skyline (R34) is part of the '99-'02 generation that had a 2.6-liter engine that on paper could deliver 276 hp (280 ps) with 283 lb-ft (397 Nm) of torque. I said 'on paper,' because there have been dyno sightings of this thing running at 330 hp (335 ps). Also, modding maniacs have managed to push it up to a whopping 1000 hp (1014 ps), which makes me wonder exactly how powerful this 'High Octane' edition really is.
Last on our available-for-this-week list is the French Touch Bundle, and no, it doesn't come with any Michelin stars. But it does feature the 2019 Bugatti Divo (Hypercar) alongside the 2008 Citroen GT (Hypercar). The Divo is not so much a car as it is an engineering work of really, really expensive art. This monster proudly dons an 8.0-liter W16 engine capable of blasting away with the full force of 1479 hp (1500 ps) and 1180 lb-ft (1600 Nm) of torque.
I have to admit that this week, there aren't any models offered that would warrant a 'swipe left,' as the younglings would say these days. Don't forget, everything goes away on March 14 to make way for the next round of goodies. And maybe, just maybe, we'll witness some official news regarding the upcoming Motorfest in the meantime.
