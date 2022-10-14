This U.S. Nuclear Aircraft Carrier Is Gearing up for a Very Different Kind of Action

It’s not all serious business for the venerable USS Abraham Lincoln. The well-known aircraft carrier was selected to host one the most special events in the U.S. this year – the Armed Force Classic men’s college basketball game. And it will take place on a very special day, too.
It’s official – the 2022 Armed Force Classic will kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT, on Veterans Day, November 11. EPN Events confirmed the date for this special game that’s coming back after quite a while. The last one was held in 2019, so this year’s comeback is highly anticipated.
It’s a tradition that was kicked off a decade ago, with men’s college basketball teams competing on military bases, at Armed Service locations.
This year, the basketball teams of Gonzaga and Michigan State universities will be giving their best on the flight deck of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) at the Naval Air Station North Island, California.
“Those who serve, and who have served, know that the military is the ultimate team sport, and I can think of no better way to salute our men and women in uniform than to celebrate this all-American pastime together on one of our nation’s capital warships,” said Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces earlier this year, when the event was first announced.
And this is no ordinary aircraft carrier either. Right at the start of this year, the USS Abraham Lincoln became the first nuclear carrier in the history of the U.S. Navy to be deployed under the command of a woman. Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt took command of this Nimitz-class carrier that had entered service in 1989 and led it to its Indo-Pacific deployment.
It looks like this is a very special for the old USS Abraham Lincoln. After having returned from the pioneering deployment in August, it will soon host a basketball game, instead of fighter jets, on its flight deck. The date is special not only because it’s Veterans Day, but also because it’s the 33rd anniversary of the ship’s commission.
The only bad news is that the general public won’t be able to watch the game. Only invited military members and additional team members will get to enjoy this rare event.
