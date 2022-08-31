Royal Navy’s Biggest Aircraft Carrier Might Not Make It to New York After Breaking Down

It’s not just rockets that miss the mark due to engine issues. Yes, the HMS Prince of Wales did manage to depart, but it didn’t make it very far because a propeller shaft started causing trouble soon after the ship had set sail. Days later, it looks like it might not even make it in time for the training with U.S. fighter jets.
It’s the newest and the largest aircraft carrier in the UK Royal Navy’s fleet. It’s one of the most powerful warships ever built for the Navy. It’s also NATO’s command ship since the beginning of this year, when it took over this role from the French Navy. All of this makes HMS Prince of Wales’ breakdown even more baffling.
This past weekend, it departed from the Portsmouth Naval Base, with lots of people waving goodbye and capturing the moment on camera. It was headed to New York, for an intensive training with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, focused on coordinated action with F-35B fighter jets and drones. The Royal Navy was describing this as “landmark aviation trials.”
But it barely had set sail, when a technical issue caused it to break down off the Isle of Wight. The massive ship was reportedly anchored off at Stokes Bay, Gosport, so that divers could take a look at the problematic shaft and assess the damage, according to the BBC.
At the moment, it looks like HMS Prince of Wales isn’t going anywhere. Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse confirmed on Twitter that he paid a visit to the damaged ship himself, but there were no other details about when the warship might be able to resume its activity.
Plus, the BBC reports that the ship’s departure had already been postponed due to technical issues, so this could explain HMS Prince of Wales breaking down so soon after setting sail. Right now, it’s uncertain whether the carrier will be able to resume its trip to New York or not.
