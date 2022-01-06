Nuclear Carrier Deploys Under the Command of a Woman, for the First Time in U.S. History

Even in times of peace, the U.S. military can pride itself on historical achievements. The most recent accomplishment that will always be remembered is the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt. For the first time in the U.S. Navy’s history, a woman takes the lead of a nuclear carrier.
Although women started to serve in the Navy as early as the 20th century, they were all nurses, and it was only in 1994 when women started to be assigned to a combat ship, namely the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. So, it’s easy to see why taking the lead of a nuclear carrier, after decades, is a glorious endeavor. Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt is the one who achieved this, honoring all the women who have served in the Navy for centuries.
A native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was previously the executive officer of the USS Abraham Lincoln for three years. Prior to that, she had served as a commanding officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70 and the amphibious transport dock San Diego, Navy Times reports.
According to the Navy, Bauernschmidt has accumulated more than 3,000 flight hours with military aircraft. Of course, the culmination of her professional success came in August 2021, when she was officially named Captain of the nuclear carrier, marking a first in America’s naval history.
This week, the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) departed on its first mission led by a woman. It deployed from San Diego, as part of the Carrier Strike Group, together with the guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay, Carrier Air Wing 9, and the three ships that are part of the Destroyer Squadron 21. Another premiere for this deployment was the integration of the Marine Corps’ first F-35C Lightning II stealth fighter jet squadron.
Commissioned in 1989, USS Abraham Lincoln is the Navy’s fifth warship in the Nimitz class. The ten nuclear-powered vessels in this class are equipped with two A4W pressurized water reactors instead of conventional propulsion systems. By using nuclear power, these carriers can operate for decades without refueling, and they’re designed to have an extended life.
The USS Abraham Lincoln, under this historical command, plus the first Marine Corps F-35C squadron on board, will be operating in the Indo-Pacific region.
