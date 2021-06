This Two-Mode 4X4 Electric Monster Truck Will Become Your New Favorite Toy

This ludicrous two-mode beast is a hobby-grade miniature electric truck with an all-terrain design. CW comes with omnidirectional 4.3-inch (11 cm) wheels with a solid rubber that can cope with muddy, sandy, rocky terrains, beaches, and so on. They can easily be replaced with the help of a mini-screwdriver. The mini-car also features a collision-resistant frame and strong shock absorbers.The monster truck has a light but firm PVC-material body shell that weighs only 1.7 oz (50 grams).The fun part about the CW is the fact that the monster truck comes with multiple modes and can climb, perform large-angle drifts, tilt 45 degrees, allows for perpendicular driving, it can spin, and is crash-resistant.And this little dude is impressively fast, being capable of reaching speeds of up to more than 28 mph (45 kph).The monster truck comes with a 2.4 GHz remote control that allows you to fine-tune the direction of the steering. It allows for 360 degrees rotation, you can adjust the speed of the car, control the right and left directions, move the truck forward and backward.The Cross World 4X4 monster truck is an electric beast that packs a 7.5V 2500 mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery that offers up to 30 minutes of off-road adventure. The battery takes around four hours to fully charge.The monster truck was developed by YTMF Innovation, a company founded in 2015. The super entertaining wheeler is now the subject of a recently launched campaign that has already managed to achieve its $1,287 goal. There are 46 days left in the campaign and the monster truck’s already raised over $6,300.You can get your very own Cross World 4X4 toy vehicle for a pledge of $999. The estimated delivery date is August 2021.