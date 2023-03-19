This Tiny Home Perfectly Combines the Victorian and Farmhouse Styles

If I had to choose between a motorhome and a tiny house, I would definitely choose the second option. Not only does it look more like a traditional house, but it is also easier to have all the amenities you need and enough storage space. Of course, that would mean less traveling since it is much harder to do so. But solutions can always be found for this issue.
And this couple seems to agree, judging by the Victorian-style tiny house that sits in their backyard. The build took one year to complete and ended up measuring 28 ft (8.5 m) in length and 10 ft (3 m) in width. That adventure led to them creating a tiny house village and renting it to fellow downsizing enthusiasts.
A garden has also been arranged between the main house and its tiny counterpart, making this place feel even more like a community for like-minded people. There are more spots to park for small dwellings, and everyone is welcome to take care of the garden and pick up the fruits and vegetables. As a bonus, fresh eggs can also be found in the small coop around the house.
Moving on to the trailer home itself, 295 sq ft (27.4 sq m) of space is available, which is quite small. But thanks to an ingenious layout, this small area somehow manages to feel spacious. A large deck is also present in front of the house, adding a bit of extra space, and can even be used as a dining area or a space to spend time with friends.
The interior was created to resemble a combination of Victorian and farmhouse styles. From the vintage pendant lighting to the different roof pitches at the front door and in the bathroom. What I love to see in these mobile homes is how big the kitchen is and how the builders kitted it out. This kitchen did not disappoint, as it is a galley type and provides plenty of space for cooking.
The base cabinets are custom-made from wood and exterior timber beams that were cut into the perfect height. Most of the storage is open shelves, a design that is usually found in farmhouses. The upper cabinets also have open shelves, but they were placed so high above that a smaller person would have trouble accessing them. The pantry is separated into two parts. One part is made of a few long shelves with lots of jars. The second part is much smaller and holds most of the fresh-picked stuff from the garden.
From the kitchen, we can access the full bath through a vintage-looking sliding door. The inspiration for this side of the house was to have a greenhouse-looking design with lots of hanging flowers and a large skylight. There was plenty of space to fit a composting toilet, an Indian bathroom vanity with a copper sink, a round mirror, and a huge tiled shower.
The living room is located in the middle of the tiny home. While it might not look like much since the only furniture present here is the couch, all the decorations on the wall make it feel quite whimsical. There are a lot of vintage-looking pictures, framed insects, souvenirs, and paintings. The wheel wells are hidden underneath the couch and a platform at the front door. This platform is used as a mud room and comes with a 1900s wardrobe that was redesigned to fit in this small space. Even the door could not escape from being customized. While the main frame is original, a reclaimed Victorian-era knob was added instead of the boring one that the door came with.
downstairs bedroom. With the help of a Murphy bed, this side of the house can become an office or a dinette. On the left side, we find a folding table that is used either for working or for dinner. This area has plenty of storage provided by the repurposed TV cabinet that is now a large wardrobe, a few cabinets above the bed, and a deep bookshelf.
The house has been built mostly by the couple but the electrical and plumbing parts were made by specialists. In total, it ended up costing $81,000, and that includes the trailer and the labor cost. The price might be a bit high for a tiny, but it is still much less than what you can find on the housing market today.
A garden has also been arranged between the main house and its tiny counterpart, making this place feel even more like a community for like-minded people. There are more spots to park for small dwellings, and everyone is welcome to take care of the garden and pick up the fruits and vegetables. As a bonus, fresh eggs can also be found in the small coop around the house.
Moving on to the trailer home itself, 295 sq ft (27.4 sq m) of space is available, which is quite small. But thanks to an ingenious layout, this small area somehow manages to feel spacious. A large deck is also present in front of the house, adding a bit of extra space, and can even be used as a dining area or a space to spend time with friends.
The interior was created to resemble a combination of Victorian and farmhouse styles. From the vintage pendant lighting to the different roof pitches at the front door and in the bathroom. What I love to see in these mobile homes is how big the kitchen is and how the builders kitted it out. This kitchen did not disappoint, as it is a galley type and provides plenty of space for cooking.
The base cabinets are custom-made from wood and exterior timber beams that were cut into the perfect height. Most of the storage is open shelves, a design that is usually found in farmhouses. The upper cabinets also have open shelves, but they were placed so high above that a smaller person would have trouble accessing them. The pantry is separated into two parts. One part is made of a few long shelves with lots of jars. The second part is much smaller and holds most of the fresh-picked stuff from the garden.
From the kitchen, we can access the full bath through a vintage-looking sliding door. The inspiration for this side of the house was to have a greenhouse-looking design with lots of hanging flowers and a large skylight. There was plenty of space to fit a composting toilet, an Indian bathroom vanity with a copper sink, a round mirror, and a huge tiled shower.
The living room is located in the middle of the tiny home. While it might not look like much since the only furniture present here is the couch, all the decorations on the wall make it feel quite whimsical. There are a lot of vintage-looking pictures, framed insects, souvenirs, and paintings. The wheel wells are hidden underneath the couch and a platform at the front door. This platform is used as a mud room and comes with a 1900s wardrobe that was redesigned to fit in this small space. Even the door could not escape from being customized. While the main frame is original, a reclaimed Victorian-era knob was added instead of the boring one that the door came with.
downstairs bedroom. With the help of a Murphy bed, this side of the house can become an office or a dinette. On the left side, we find a folding table that is used either for working or for dinner. This area has plenty of storage provided by the repurposed TV cabinet that is now a large wardrobe, a few cabinets above the bed, and a deep bookshelf.
The house has been built mostly by the couple but the electrical and plumbing parts were made by specialists. In total, it ended up costing $81,000, and that includes the trailer and the labor cost. The price might be a bit high for a tiny, but it is still much less than what you can find on the housing market today.