This Supercar Watch Is Too Cheap for the Typical Lamborghini Driver

There are plenty of watches out there whose creation was inspired by the automotive world, but the company that built the Revelot R9 Veloce claims theirs is a completely different beast. 13 photos



“The first turbocharged production car engine was used in 1962 on the Oldsmobile Jetfire and the rest was history. With that inspiration, we designed a turbine shaped seconds plate at 6 o’clock position that rotates every second,” the parent company explains, adding that the sub-dials and the big date window remained of a dashboard in a supercar too.



In addition, the watch comes with plenty of carbon fiber, including in the back of the case, not only to offer a premium touch but also to make it lighter overall. So it's more of an approach that supercar makers, including



However, the carbon fiber isn’t the only material used for building the case of the watch.



“Beginning with exterior of the R9 Veloce, we decided to fuse Aluminum, Carbon fiber, Steel and rubber to embody the racing spirit of supercar engineering. We use surgical grade stainless steel coupled with an Aluminum bezel for its durability,” the company notes.



The glass features scratch resistance thanks to sapphire crystal glass, while the watch itself is 10 ATM waterproof. It also features Lume tech, as well as several color variations, including semi-gold, silver steel, blue steel, red, grey, and rose gold.



Revelot R9 Veloce is currently listed on



And there’s a good chance the funding will succeed, as the project has already reached 78 percent of the goal. If you want to support the creation of the Revelot R9 Veloce, you can donate $239 and thus also receive a watch when the shipping starts.



