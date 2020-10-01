The Batman x Undone Quantum Watch Is an Awesome Tribute to the Dark Knight

Google Assistant Updated with a Feature That Just Makes Sense on Android Auto

We’re still months away from getting a proper look at the latest Batman iteration on the big screen, but it’s never too early to start preparing for it. Undone has come out with a new Batman-inspired watch, and it’s a true fan’s must-have. 13 photos



Fresh off the 80th Anniversary watch released last year, the Quantum is inspired by



Based on the Aqua Diver Watch series, Quantum is described as “a quantum radar in the form of a wristwatch” and comes in two models: Batman Quantum Silver (Standard Edition), which retails for $650, and Batman Quantum Black Edition, with a $799 price tag. The latter is a limited edition and only 500 items will be made worldwide so, while it’s accessible in terms of pricing, don’t expect it to be available for much longer.



The angularity of the watch comes from the series it’s based on, and works just perfectly with the Dark Knight theme, bringing to mind the aggressive design of the Tumbler. The Grade II Titanium alloy case houses a radar-themed dial with the bat symbol, which is a hint to the SONAR-Vision tech used by the Bat in 2008 film The Dark Knight.



There is some unexpected depth to the dial, through which the self-winding Seiko (SII) Caliber NH35A Automatic movement is partially visible from certain angles. A yellow hand traveling around the perimeter shows the date and is meant as a tribute to the black and yellow Batman logo from 1964 to 1966. The Batman logo is also on the sandblasted caseback. In the dark, the watch glows an icy blue.



Batman Quantum measures 43.5 mm (1.7 inches) in width and 16.25 mm (0.6 inches) in thickness, and sits comfortably on the wrist thanks to ergonomic lugs. It is overall an understated but still visually striking watch that incorporates iconic Batman imagery without coming off as try-hard. As said above, a must-have for any fan of Gotham's protector.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.