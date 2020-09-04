5 Tesla Is Very Much Against Model 3 Owners Using Performance-Enhancing Hacks

This Skeleton Titanium Watch Looks Cool with a Tesla Cybertruck

No matter how cool the Apple Watch really is, not everybody loves smartwatches, and some people just want to stick with a classic timepiece. 7 photos



“Our characterful timepiece design gives you a simply elegant and sporty style to wear at all the time! We made a watch design and size what is wearables and it doesn’t look like a half brick on your arm, like some new other models! Skeleton design to see the beautiful engine and mechanics,” the parent company that created the design explains on the Indiegogo page of the project.



Since this is just a regular watch and not a smartwatch, the spec sheet is a lot shorter and includes a grade 2 titanium case and bracelet, sapphire crystal on the face and the back case, water resistance up to 3 ATM, and Super-LumiNova to show let the dials glow in the dark.



As said, the CyberT watch isn’t yet ready for production, and the designer hopes that by posting the product on Indiegogo, people from all over the world would donate some funds to make it happen.



As for the price, this is something that’s really interesting, as such a premium design with high-quality materials doesn’t typically come cheap. However, the Indiegogo page of the project indicates that the purpose of this watch, which isn’t built only “for alpha men,” is to be as affordable as possible, so this is certainly a tidbit that’s worth keeping an eye on.



