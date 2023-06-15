This Summer, It's Time to Choose Your Favorite AGL-Fitted Custom Sports Car

The sports car segment may never recover to what it used to be on account of the unnerving hype surrounding crossovers, SUVs, and trucks across the automotive industry, but that does not mean the members of the pack will go down without a fight. And when the need arises, they also know how to use the best assets from the aftermarket realm to support their case.
Plus, let us not forget that many brands still carry the weight of the sports car segment around various regions – Porsche, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Maserati, McLaren, or Lamborghini. And there is a special reason we chose these names as examples – they are all featured heavily as summer-loving sports car options by the custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury. They have uncovered an entire string of astonishing sports cars for our personal delight – as these were only interrupted by a couple of limousines, namely a two-tone Maybach S580 and a Rolls-Royce Phantom dressed in gray on the outside and orange on the inside.
For those who do not stand the rise to stardom of CUVs, SUVs, and trucks, the latest social media highlights from AGL are like finding a bottle of Evian when castaway on the salt 'plains' of the Pacific Ocean, and everything started with a blue Lambo Aventador LP-720 rocking a contrasting set of AGL67 SPEC3 forged wheels finished in Matte Black with Gloss Black lips and hardware. Next came the first representative of the Prancing Horse, a Ferrari 488 GTB dressed in what else other than crimson and fitted with AGL42 wheels dressed in Matte Black.
Although it was already under our spotlight a while ago, the pinkish Porsche 992 Turbo S Cabriolet simply craved four our attention a little more, and the new photoshoot location further emphasizes how you also need to be daring to stand out in an aftermarket crowd. So, here is this crazy German sports car rocking the controversial hues like a champion fitted with AGL67s treated with a Matte Brushed Champagne look over Brushed Clear lips and Smoke Mirror hardware. Next up, we have the most traditional mix possible as a classic counterpoint – a Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray flaunting its all-black staggered 20/21-inch appearance against AGL67s with polished/brushed faces, and Gloss Black hardware, Gloss Black inners, plus Polished clear-coated outers.
Moving on, our summer sports car journey took us to the top-of-the-line models – an orange Ferrari F8 Tributo x AGL64 monoblock forged units with a Matte Polished Antique Bronze finish, and a Matte Black top face, a Giallo Genio Maserati MC20 with black contrasting stripes and matching AGL61 SPEC3 forged wheels rocking a Gloss Black with Chrome hardware finish like there's no tomorrow; as well as a blue-like-the-ocean McLaren 720S packing classic-looking AGL74 monoblock forged wheels with a simple Matte polished clear look. So, which one is your absolute favorite of the summer-loving bunch?
