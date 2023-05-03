Porsche 911 Turbo S Is in a Pink Patch of Form, Rocks the Controversial Hue Like a Champ

Can you believe it's been four years since the assembly of the 992 generation Porsche 911 commenced at the Zuffenhausen factory in Germany? Probably not, considering that all sorts of upcoming versions get scooped constantly. On top of that, the sports/super model isn't showing its age yet, on the inside, that is, because the exterior follows the same traditional recipe.
The latest-gen Porsche 911 Comes in multiple forms. Coupe, convertible, and targa top body styles are available alongside pure rear-wheel drive models and cars assisted by the all-wheel drive system. Numerous variants have crossed the Atlantic Ocean since production kicked off in 2019, including the Sport Classic, GT3, GT3 RS, and the jacked-up Dakar, which honors the legendary 911 Safari.
This story, however, is not dedicated to the 911 on stilts that adds the Dakar suffix, nor the track-focused GT3 RS, but to a very special 911 Turbo S. This blue-blooded exotic found its way online thanks to AG Luxury Wheels for the simple fact that it rocks one of their alloy sets. It is called the AGL67, comes with a standard or concave profile, and it has been equipped to several high-end machines signed by Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, and McLaren. Numerous pricey crossovers also feature these wheels, which can be had in different sizes and colors.
Now, while the alloys may be the icing on the cake when it comes to the pictured Porsche 911 Turbo S, should you ask the wheel maker about it anyway, it is another thing that makes it stand out furthermore. Yep, we're talking about the pink hue applied to all body panels. Mind you, not all cars can rock such a controversial shade with pride, but the 992 can, especially in this high-end configuration. Elsewhere, the car sports the usual black trim, and it features a black rag top over the passenger compartment. As for the alloys mentioned above, they are presented in a bi-tone combo mixing silver and gold.
We reckon the engine has remained stock, so this Porsche 911 Turbo S probably still enjoys 640 hp (649 ps/477 kW) at 6,750 rpm and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque from 2,500 to 4,000 rpm produced by its twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six, which can be revved up to 7,200 rpm. Order yours with the Sport Chrono Package, and it will take a neck-snapping 2.6 seconds to sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) from zero. On summer tires, the claimed top speed is 205 mph (330 kph). At $230,400, excluding destination, the 911 Turbo S is pricey, but it is also a lot of car for the money and a perfect weekend companion. The most affordable 911 is the Carrera, with its $114,400 MSRP.
