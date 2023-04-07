This Revcon Trailblazer Is an Off-Grid Smart-Motorhome With Vintage Flair

When it comes to mobile homes, there is no shortage of options to choose from, with creativity being a common theme across all builds. But this build is a little more special, as it blends vintage RV styling with a plethora of modern upgrades.
First things first, this mobile home is based on a 1993 Revcon 4x4 Trail Blazer RV, which is just another way of saying it’s a Ford F-350 conversion. Although it is one rugged beast, well put together and boasting six wheels, increasing both its payload and off-road capabilities.
Other than bringing a vintage flair, this vehicle also brings a 460 cu. in. (7.5-liter) Ford big block V8, a proven workhorse of an engine that saw a lot of use, including being shoved into hot rods. Along with the 4x4 system and even a winch, this makes the Revcon able to handle most terrain that a nomad might encounter.
But just because this RV is quite old, that does not mean it wasn’t able to learn a few new tricks along the way. The owner, J.P. Smith has been a nomad for 24 years and consequently has applied the knowledge gained to improve this Revcon in many cool ways.
And that becomes immediately apparent as soon as a guest steps inside and sees the old dinette, which now serves as a workspace and boasts a big monitor on a swivel mount. The old control panel on the side of the kitchen cabinets has also been brought up to speed via the use of smart switches. These can achieve quite a lot, from turning on the water heater to raising the sun blinds in the bedroom, making mornings a much more pleasant experience.
Despite these changes, the owner decided to keep the old cabinets, including the ones mounted on the wall, preserving the vintage aesthetic. Even the microwave and the new fridge that can be powered by either solar, propane, or the car’s alternator while on the move have been integrated into the old furniture, preserving the look.
Right at the front of the truck, more changes can be found, as the cab over is now used as storage, along with the rear seats in the driver’s compartment. Granted, everything is kept in boxes, so if a guest is on board, the cab over bed can be made available.
This area also serves as an extension for the kitchen, housing important amenities like a tea kettle, coffee maker, air fryer, and even an ice maker. Contrasting with the RV’s age, these can also be controlled by a smart home system, which can have coffee, tea, and ice ready in the morning.
Moving yet again toward the back of this RV, the bathroom sits on the wall opposite the fridge, and unlike in many mobile homes, it’s fully enclosed and separated. Granted it’s still a wet bath, but one that has a normal RV toilet instead of the customary composting option and a ceiling fan to remove any unwanted residual moisture.
It also benefits from a 30-gallon (113.5-liter) blackwater tank, which along with 45 gallons (170-liter) of fresh water and a low-flow shower head means that one person has enough water to comfortably last two weeks. This also means that the Revcon is really well-suited for off-grid adventures, making it a great choice for someone who enjoys being out in nature, not limited by the location of a nearby campground and shore utilities.
There’s even a mini split air conditioning unit here that doubles as the heater for this RV, which is rare to see inside a mobile home due to the huge power draw. Overall, this Revcon is quite a unique house on wheels, seamlessly blending its vintage flair with modern comfort and able to go off-grid at a moment’s notice.
Speaking of the kitchen, it’s seen some changes as well, starting with the removal of the old propane stove, which got replaced by an induction cooktop to save some precious space. With it, the old countertops are also gone, swapped out for a butcher block. The finishing touch in the kitchen is a cup washer, similar to what would be present in a bar, which is a much better idea than it would initially seem, as it saves a lot of water.
The system can even shut off everything that’s non-essential when the owner is out on a hike, preserving the power. But it’s not like there’s a big need for that, as this RV has a mammoth 2,200W solar array mounted on a custom rack and covers the entire roof. That power goes through a smart charge controller/3,000W inverter combo straight into 340 Ah worth of batteries.
Last but not least is the bedroom, which spans the entire width of this mobile home and boasts a queen-size bed. This is also the entertainment center of this mobile home, hosting the Starlink connection and a wall-mounted TV for late-night movie sessions.
