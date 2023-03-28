Olive Is an Ex-Transit Authority Shuttle Bus That Ultimately Became a Motorhome

Tiny homes and motorhomes are usually associated with the idea of “less is more,” but this doesn’t always equate to compromising. When downsizing your lifestyle to a small dwelling or building a camper van or bus conversion for outdoor adventures, skimping on square footage doesn’t necessarily imply doing the same for features, especially when designing the build yourself and you know exactly what features to incorporate and what to leave out.

18 photos Photo: Tiny Home Tours/YouTube