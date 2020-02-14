This “Recreated” Dodge Dart Looks Almost Too Good to Be True

We live in a technological age, so if you’re trying to bring an old car back to life, maybe the easiest way to do it is to create a digital version that you can customize just the way you like it.
This Dodge Dar drag car is the best example, as someone has decided to recreate their father’s old-school model in Forza using nothing more than the editing tools offered by the game.
The result is impressive, to say the least, especially when comparing the two cars side by side.
As the redditor who did the whole thing explains, there are some obvious differences between the two that are mostly caused by the limited options in Forza, but other than that, the two look pretty similar.
“Unfortunately the only one Forza Horizon 4 has is a ‘68 and my dad’s is a ‘71. A real monster on the road!” the redditor explains.
The Dodge Dart is a legend nonetheless.
Produced between 1958 and 1976, the Dodge Dart’s standard engine was a 3.7-liter unit, but on the other hand, V8 versions with 5.2 liters, 5.9 liters, and 6.3 liters were also available for several generations.
The ‘71 model is part of the fourth generation, which this time was available in multiple body styles and again with several engine options. A 7.2-liter version was built in 1968 following a partnership between Dodge and Hurst Performance, as this model, together with a 7.0-liter Hemi version, was supposed to participate in the SS/B class.
The Dodge Dart was a super-successful model, and living proof is also the demand in countries like Australia and Singapore. Right-hand drive versions were launched in these countries in the early ‘60s. And of course, the car made its way to many other markets, including Spain, where it was even manufactured for a total of twelve years between 1965 and 1977.
