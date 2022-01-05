This Reconditioned 1973 Honda CB350G Will Undoubtedly Give You Butterflies

If you don’t believe that love at first sight exists, this old-school marvel is almost guaranteed to change your mind.
With its gorgeous styling and rev-happy engine, the Honda CB350G is the kind of bike that doesn’t need any fancy tech or massive power output digits to put a smile on your face. What you’re looking at here is a museum-quality 1973 model with 14k miles (22,500 km) on the odometer, sporting top-grade Duro tires, modern fueling hardware and a shiny pair of aftermarket mufflers.
In addition, the machine’s electrics were overhauled using new spark plugs and a fresh battery, while the valve clearances, ignition timing and cam chain tension have all been optimized as of May, 2021. Lastly, the makeover was purposefully concluded with the installation of a premium drive chain and a higher-spec throttle cable.
Before we tell you what’s the deal with this superb ‘73 MY CB350G, let’s take a minute to peek at its technical specifications. Honda’s classic gem comes to life thanks to an air-cooled 326cc parallel-twin powerhouse, with two valves per cylinder head, dual Keihin carbs and a compression ratio of 9.5:1.
By delivering 36 hp at 10,500 rpm and 18 pound-feet of torque at 9,500 spins, the mill enables its possessor to hit speeds of up to 102 mph (164 kph). When its 2.7-gallon (10-liter) fuel tank is full, the Japanese predator will tip the scales at a mere 375 pounds (170 kg). The entire structure sits on 33 mm telescopic forks up north and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers on the other end.
The front wheel is brought to a halt by a single hydraulic brake disc, while the rear unit features a traditional drum setup. This CB350G is going under the hammer at no reserve, and you’ve got until Monday afternoon (January 10) to place your bids on Bring A Trailer. Currently, the top bidder is willing to spend a little over 1,400 bones on Honda’s head-turner, so you might be able to snatch it for less than two grand!
In addition, the machine’s electrics were overhauled using new spark plugs and a fresh battery, while the valve clearances, ignition timing and cam chain tension have all been optimized as of May, 2021. Lastly, the makeover was purposefully concluded with the installation of a premium drive chain and a higher-spec throttle cable.
Before we tell you what’s the deal with this superb ‘73 MY CB350G, let’s take a minute to peek at its technical specifications. Honda’s classic gem comes to life thanks to an air-cooled 326cc parallel-twin powerhouse, with two valves per cylinder head, dual Keihin carbs and a compression ratio of 9.5:1.
By delivering 36 hp at 10,500 rpm and 18 pound-feet of torque at 9,500 spins, the mill enables its possessor to hit speeds of up to 102 mph (164 kph). When its 2.7-gallon (10-liter) fuel tank is full, the Japanese predator will tip the scales at a mere 375 pounds (170 kg). The entire structure sits on 33 mm telescopic forks up north and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers on the other end.
The front wheel is brought to a halt by a single hydraulic brake disc, while the rear unit features a traditional drum setup. This CB350G is going under the hammer at no reserve, and you’ve got until Monday afternoon (January 10) to place your bids on Bring A Trailer. Currently, the top bidder is willing to spend a little over 1,400 bones on Honda’s head-turner, so you might be able to snatch it for less than two grand!