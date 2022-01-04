Restored ‘64 BMW R69S Exhibits Award-Winning Beauty and Numbers-Matching Componentry

Considering just how tidy this classic Bavarian looks, we honestly think it deserves to be placed in a museum.
Back in 2016, this numbers-matching 1964 BMW R69S won the “Best Motorcycle” award at the Englewood-hosted Morgan Adams Concours d’Elegance. The Beemer was acquired by its current owner four years earlier, and it was then delivered to Cali’s Sonoma Classic Motorbikes for an invigorating overhaul.
For starters, the restoration consisted of a full repaint and an extensive makeover in the powertrain sector, where the California-based specialists installed new bearings and seals. The engine's crankshaft and Bing carbs were reconditioned to keep things running smoothly, while the wiring harness, oil slingers, and control cables have all been replaced with modern alternatives.
Following a thorough rebuild, the bike’s 18-inch wheels were enveloped in a premium pair of Heidenau K36 tires. A few months ago, the bike’s fueling system was fitted with premium lines and a fresh petcock for good measure, thus concluding the refurbishment. As for its fundamental specs and features, the Bavarian is powered by an air-cooled 594cc boxer-twin mill, which is coupled with a four-speed gearbox and a dry single-plate clutch.
Sporting dual Bing inhalers and a total of four pushrod-operated valves, the engine is capable of producing up to 42 hp at 7,000 rpm. When it reaches the rear shaft-driven hoop, this force translates to a respectable top speed of 109 mph (175 kph). Stopping power is generated by a duplex drum brake up front and a simplex unit at the rear, both of which feature a diameter of 200 mm (7.9 inches).
In terms of suspension, the ‘64 MY R69S comes equipped with Earles forks and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers. This old-school showstopper is making its way to the auction block on Bring A Trailer, and the current bid is registered at a steep $25,000 (for now). If you reckon that your wallet can handle it, feel free to check this thing out on the BaT platform within the next three days, as the bidding deadline is set for Friday, January 7.
