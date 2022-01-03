1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Plexiglas Daytona Is a Rare Silver Fox With a Luxurious Past

“The Daytona isn’t fast – it’s blinding” – one of the best descriptions of the new Ferrari 365 GTB/4 that was turning heads in 1970. Racing driver and columnist Patrick Bedard had all the reasons to be impressed with the new model that would be just as mind-blowing on the racetrack as it was on the road.
Kidston is known for presenting some of the rarest, most special cars, for true connoisseurs, and its offering at the start of 2022 doesn’t disappoint. The Plexiglas 365 GTB/4 Daytona to European specification, in a discrete metallic color, is considered the most coveted version, by experts and collectors.
Premiered at the 1968 Paris Salon, the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 quickly gained the Daytona name, thanks to features such as the dry-sump engine, five-speed transaxle, and the five-spoke ‘pointed star’ alloy wheels. The first Daytonas hit the road by the end of 1969, with the earlier versions’ headlamps placed under the Plexiglas front, which would later be replaced by pop-up lights. Also, the North American versions required the addition of emissions equipment.
This particular Daytona, chassis 13345, traveled from Switzerland to Belgium, Germany, and France, throughout half of century, but it only belonged to five owners, who made sure that it stayed in top shape all these years. The beautiful car in classic Argento Auteil ‘106-E-1’ with a red leather interior, was first delivered to a Swiss-Italian doctor, in 1970. Its second ownership was the longest – a Ferrari connoisseur held on to it for three decades.
Under its final ownership to date, in Paris, this silver beauty underwent “mild restoration work” that added up to a whopping $56,700 (€50,000), its most expensive mechanical work to this day. The most recent one was carried out by Ferrari expert Franck Opderbeck, by the end of 2021.
With only 37,280 miles (60,000 km) on the clock, this half-a-century-old Plexiglas Daytona (with pricing available on request) is as ready as ever to show off its dazzling speed and famous good looks.
