This Numbers-Matching 1976 BMW R75/6 Oozes Classic Fragrance and Great Looks

Some of the sexiest BMW motorcycles were produced during the seventies, and this is one of them.
Featuring numbers-matching powertrain hardware, youthful Metzeler Lasertec tires and a little over 26k miles (42,000 km) on its analog counter, the 1976 BMW R75/6 you see above is an absolute stunner. If you think this tidy piece of Bavarian machinery might look at home in your garage, then you’ll be intrigued to learn that it could, in fact, be yours!
The Beemer is offered at no reserve on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, and you’d need a negligible 4,000 bones to secure the purchase – for now, at least. If this state of affairs tickles your fancy, be sure to place your bids before Thursday afternoon (January 6), as that’s when the online auction will come to an end.
In order to give you a clear picture of what’s at hand here, we encourage you to join us for a brief examination of this creature’s fundamentals. Underneath its 4.8-gallon (18-liter) fuel tank, Motorrad’s antique beauty houses an air-cooled 745cc boxer-twin engine that’s placed inside a tubular steel double cradle frame.
The four-stroke power source is paired with a dry single-plate clutch setup and a five-speed gearbox, which keeps the rear wheel in motion through a chain final drive. Sporting dual constant-depression Bing inhalers and two pushrod-operated valves per cylinder head, the mill can spawn up to 50 hp at 6,200 rpm and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque at approximately 5,000 revs.
When it reaches the ground, this force allows the ‘76 MY R75/6 to hit a decent top speed of 110 mph (177 kph). The entire structure is supported by leading-axle telescopic forks up north and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers down south. Stopping power comes from a single 260 mm (10.2 inches) front brake disc and a traditional drum module that measures 200 mm (7.9 inches) in diameter. Lastly, the bike’s wet weight is rated at 463 pounds (210 kg).
The Beemer is offered at no reserve on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, and you’d need a negligible 4,000 bones to secure the purchase – for now, at least. If this state of affairs tickles your fancy, be sure to place your bids before Thursday afternoon (January 6), as that’s when the online auction will come to an end.
In order to give you a clear picture of what’s at hand here, we encourage you to join us for a brief examination of this creature’s fundamentals. Underneath its 4.8-gallon (18-liter) fuel tank, Motorrad’s antique beauty houses an air-cooled 745cc boxer-twin engine that’s placed inside a tubular steel double cradle frame.
The four-stroke power source is paired with a dry single-plate clutch setup and a five-speed gearbox, which keeps the rear wheel in motion through a chain final drive. Sporting dual constant-depression Bing inhalers and two pushrod-operated valves per cylinder head, the mill can spawn up to 50 hp at 6,200 rpm and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque at approximately 5,000 revs.
When it reaches the ground, this force allows the ‘76 MY R75/6 to hit a decent top speed of 110 mph (177 kph). The entire structure is supported by leading-axle telescopic forks up north and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers down south. Stopping power comes from a single 260 mm (10.2 inches) front brake disc and a traditional drum module that measures 200 mm (7.9 inches) in diameter. Lastly, the bike’s wet weight is rated at 463 pounds (210 kg).