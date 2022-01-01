Rejuvenated 1974 Norton Commando 850 Is a Fine Piece of British Motorcycling History

We think Norton’s icon looks seriously rad wearing bronze paintwork, though the more common black color scheme is still our favorite.
Having been subjected to a thorough restoration, the numbers-matching 1974 Norton Commando 850 featured above comes equipped with a modern selection of higher-spec components. For starters, you will find an Alton electric starter and top-shelf Amal Premier carburetors, along with revised wiring, fresh fork seals, and an aftermarket electronic ignition module.
The machine’s fuel tank and side panels were enveloped in a sparkly layer of Fireflake Golden Bronze paint, while its original saddle has been replaced with a youthful alternative. Up in the cockpit, we spot clip-on handlebars from Tommaselli’s catalog, and they’re accompanied by Norman Hyde foot pegs on the bike’s flanks.
About six months ago, the overhaul made its way to the powertrain sector, where you’ll encounter honed cylinders, revised valves, and high-end air filters. Finally, the Commando’s five-digit analog odometer tells us that it’s been ridden for just over 17k (27,000 km) miles during its lifetime.
As for its fundamental specs and features, this ‘74 MY treasure is powered by an air-cooled 828cc parallel-twin mill, with two pushrod-actuated valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 8.5:1. When the crank spins at around 6,200 rpm, the four-stroke engine will deliver 60 hp to a four-speed gearbox, which is linked to the rear 19-inch wheel by means of a drive chain.
Up front, stopping power is provided by a 272 mm (10.7 inches) disc that’s mated to a Norton-Lockheed caliper, while the rear hoop sports a 179 mm (seven inches) drum brake. In terms of suspension, the antique English head-turner carries telescopic forks and dual shock absorbers.
This reconditioned Commando 850 is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, where you may place your bids within the next three days. The auctioning deadline is set for Tuesday afternoon (January 4), and you’ll have to spend about 8,000 bucks if you plan on becoming the top bidder.
