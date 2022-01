1982 Mercedes-Benz SL Trans Am Race Car Will Carve a Half a Mill Hole in Your Pocket

Commissioned by one Neat DeAtley, a Mercedes-Benz dealership owner from Lewiston, Idaho, this car will get auctioned off through Mecum this upcoming week and could fetch anywhere from $450,000 to $475,000.While that might seem a bit steep for a pseudo stripped-down SL, make no mistake about it, this is an actual Trans Am race car. It even managed a P6 finish during the 1982 Trans Am season at Road America – a competition designed to showcase mostly American muscle cars in road racing format.Just imagine seeing this German brawler on the grid next to all that American muscle . It had to have been really cool.Anyway, let’s run through some of the highlights of this thing, mechanically speaking. First, understand this is a “silhouette racer”, based on a custom tubular space frame fitted with a fiberglass body shaped like a Mercedes 450 SL hardtop. The exterior also comes with flared fenders, a large rear spoiler, large front air dam and a prominent hood scoop. The paint, by the way, is an original 450 SL hue.In terms of performance, the factory Bosch fuel-injection system had to be replaced with twin Holley 4-barrel carburetors, fitted to a custom-made intake manifold, to comply with Trans Am rules. The engine, however, a 4.5-liter V8 unit, endured, even though it was destroked to 4.5-liter from 5.0-liters.As for the interior, it’s all “business”, featuring a roll cage , racing instrumentation, aluminum panels, seat harnesses and a custom three-spoke steering wheel.