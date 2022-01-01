1,400-Mile 1981 Kawasaki KZ440 LTD Still Looks New, Rides on Kenda Rubber

If classic UJMs are your thing, we bet you’re going to dig this spotless piece of machinery!
Within its tubular steel double cradle skeleton, the 1981 Kawasaki KZ440 LTD packs a four-stroke SOHC parallel-twin engine, which is mated to a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed constant-mesh transmission. The air-cooled powerplant comes with two valves per cylinder head, dual constant-velocity Keihin carbs and a displacement of 443cc.
At approximately 8,500 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 40 ponies will be channeled to a belt final drive. On the other hand, the mill is good for up to 26 pound-feet (35 Nm) of twisting force at 7,000 spins per minute. When it reaches the rear 16-inch wheel, this force translates to a modest top speed of 96 mph (154 kph).
Stopping power is generated by a 230 mm (9.1 inches) drilled brake rotor up north and a traditional 160 mm (6.3 inches) drum unit down south. Kawasaki’s two-wheeled samurai rests on 33 mm (1.3 inches) telescopic forks and a pair of preload-adjustable shock absorbers.
This old-school Japanese relic weighs in at 373 pounds (169 kg) on an empty stomach, and its fuel tank can hold just under 3.2 gallons (12 liters) of fossil juice. With 1,400 miles (2,250 km) on the odometer, the ‘81 MY KZ440 LTD shown in this article’s photo gallery is pretty much as good as new.
It sports a grippy set of Kenda Challenger tires, modern spark plugs and an aftermarket air filter, all of which were installed under current ownership. Recently, the carburetors were cleaned to optimize airflow, while the valve clearances have been adjusted a few months ago.
The bike is getting ready to change hands on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, where it will be listed at no reserve for two more days (until January 3). At this time, you’d only need about four grand to top the current bid, which is registered at a mere 3,700 bones – at least for now.
At approximately 8,500 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 40 ponies will be channeled to a belt final drive. On the other hand, the mill is good for up to 26 pound-feet (35 Nm) of twisting force at 7,000 spins per minute. When it reaches the rear 16-inch wheel, this force translates to a modest top speed of 96 mph (154 kph).
Stopping power is generated by a 230 mm (9.1 inches) drilled brake rotor up north and a traditional 160 mm (6.3 inches) drum unit down south. Kawasaki’s two-wheeled samurai rests on 33 mm (1.3 inches) telescopic forks and a pair of preload-adjustable shock absorbers.
This old-school Japanese relic weighs in at 373 pounds (169 kg) on an empty stomach, and its fuel tank can hold just under 3.2 gallons (12 liters) of fossil juice. With 1,400 miles (2,250 km) on the odometer, the ‘81 MY KZ440 LTD shown in this article’s photo gallery is pretty much as good as new.
It sports a grippy set of Kenda Challenger tires, modern spark plugs and an aftermarket air filter, all of which were installed under current ownership. Recently, the carburetors were cleaned to optimize airflow, while the valve clearances have been adjusted a few months ago.
The bike is getting ready to change hands on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, where it will be listed at no reserve for two more days (until January 3). At this time, you’d only need about four grand to top the current bid, which is registered at a mere 3,700 bones – at least for now.