6k-Mile 1997 Dodge Viper GTS Coupe Is Definitely Collectible

Dubbed SR II, the second generation of the Viper was introduced for the 1996 model year and retired in 2002. Penned by Tom Gale of Plymouth Prowler fame, the V10-engined sports car is teetering between two extremes: expensive collector’s item and relatively attainable icon.
Mileage often pushes valuation through the roof, which brings us to chassis number 1B3ER69E9VV301522 in the photo gallery. A blue-painted 1997 model with less than 6,400 miles (10,300 kilometers) on the odometer, this concours condition GTS coupe is one of 965 examples produced that year.
White racing stripes beautify the no-nonsense design of the second-generation Viper, and the polished cast-aluminum wheels only add to the visual drama. Fitted with 275/40 and 335/35 by 17-inch Michelin Pilot SX rubber shoes, the hard-topped example is as factory original as they come.
Even the stock CD stereo from Alpine is featured, along with the original airbag-equipped steering wheel, gearshift lever knob, HVAC system, gauges, and black leather upholstery. Manual adjustments for the seats, a polished fuel filler door, polished central exhaust pipes, and a six-speed manual that drives the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential also need to be mentioned, along with a factory-rated 450 ponies for the motor.
The 8.0-liter V10 puts out 490 pound-feet (664 Nm), which is a lot for 1997 and a lot for a vehicle that weighs just under 3,400 pounds (1,542 kilograms). MotorTrend squeezed out 4.0 seconds in the zero-to-60 test, and over the quarter mile, they recorded 12.2 seconds at 119.3 mph (192 kph).
When it was brand-spanking new, the GTS retailed for $66,700 or $115,510 in today’s dollars. Offered with a clean history report, chassis number 1B3ER69E9VV301522 is currently going for $45,000 on BaT although these tip-top cars are worth closer to $100,000 based on market trends.
A pristine survivor that wouldn’t look out of place in any American car collection, this amazing Viper is certain to bring in the big bucks.
