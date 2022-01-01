Red 1954 Chevrolet Corvette C1 Might Steal Your Heart and Wallet but Will Be Worth It

Launched in 1953 at the Motorama, the first generation of the Corvette was not such a big hit in the beginning, but, later on, it became the most successful American sports car, and, later on, the C1 started to be considered as a collectors' jewel.
When Harley Earl unveiled a full lineup of concept cars at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York, among them was a small roadster by the name of Corvette. GM's management rushed the car into production and thus began the story of the greatest American sports car. From the 300 vehicles made in 1953, Chevrolet dealers managed to sell less than 200.
In 1954, GM made 3,640 Corvettes and took a more thoughtful approach. First of all, it added three more colors: Pennant Blue, Black, and Sportsman Red. The car you see here is, obviously, red, and it came with that color from the factory. The seller bought it in 2007 and performed a frame-off restoration for seven years. But didn't settle only with the paint. The new owner aligned the FRP (Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic) panels, restored the original engine and transmission, and refreshed the interior.
A few years ago, all that work was rewarded with a 92 score at the NCRS in Texas. Why not maximum? Well, the panels were too well aligned (that's what the owner said), the engine pad number had different spacing here and there, and it didn't use Phillip head screws. But, honestly, do you really care? Just listen to how the restored, overbored, Blue Flame inline-six engine sounds. It breathes through its three carburetors and purrs like a cat after reaching the optimal working temperature.
As for the interior, yes, you might say that looks even better than those made in 1954. Everything looks new. Even the knob from the two-speed Powerglide automatic gearbox shifter looks fresh. And, if you really care about the NCRS score, you might go that extra mile and replace the screws, move the panels for bigger and uglier gaps, and brag about this. But I guess it's the kind of vehicle that should be driven, not hidden. A car that can bring a big smile to your face.
But hurry, this vehicle is offered for sale until tomorrow, January 2nd, on the Bring a Trailer website. Moreover, judging by how it looks, it will surely increase its value in the following year.
