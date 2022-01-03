The Classic Two-Stroke Flair Makes Its Presence Felt on This Low-Mile ‘76 Yamaha RD400C

Riding this spotless two-wheeler might earn you some disapproving looks from environmentalists, but it’s definitely worth it.
It really is a shame that stringent regulations and emissions standards have pushed road-going two-stroke bikes into obscurity. Despite their inherent shortcomings, these types of machines are characterized by a certain flamboyance that’ll steal just about any rider’s heart, and we’re totally intrigued whenever a pristine two-stroke motorcycle pops up at auction!
On that note, we’re taking the liberty of presenting a sublime 1976 Yamaha RD400C with less than 3,400 miles (5,500 km) on the odometer. As you might’ve already noticed, this tasty piece of antique machinery is in mint condition, which makes sense given that it has barely been ridden at all.
As for its technical specifications, Yamaha’s pearl draws power from an air-cooled 398cc parallel-twin mill, featuring dual 28 mm (1.1 inches) Mikuni carburetors and a compression ratio of 6.2:1. The two-stroke engine is linked to the chain-driven rear hoop via a six-speed gearbox, and it’ll gladly spawn up to 44 hp and 30 pound-feet (41 Nm) of torque when pushed to its limit.
Weighing in at 377 pounds (171 kg) wet, the RD400C can run the quarter-mile in 14.1 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 107 mph (172 kph). The creature’s suspension consists of telescopic forks and twin preload-adjustable shocks, while braking duties are managed by solo 267 mm (10.5 inches) discs at both ends. Lastly, Yamaha’s classic gem boasts a fuel capacity of 4.3 gallons (16.5 liters).
If you’d be intrigued to see this unscathed ‘76 MY RD400C parked in your garage, we encourage that you make your way to the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website as soon as possible, because the Japanese relic is up for grabs at no reserve. The auctioning deadline is set for January 7, and you’d have to spend about 8,000 bones to surpass the highest bid, which is currently registered at $7,600.
