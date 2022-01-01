13K-Mile 1986 Honda NS400R Is a Matter of Two-Stroke Glory and Race-Bred Tech

More on this:

1 1,400-Mile 1981 Kawasaki KZ440 LTD Still Looks New, Rides on Kenda Rubber

2 Porsche 944 Vs BMW E28 M535i Drag Race Is Even Cooler Now Than 34 Years Ago

3 1969 BMW 2002 Is Part Surf Board, Part Hand-Crafted Masterpiece, 100 Percent Real

4 Mint-Condition 1975 Honda CB750 Four K5 Is Guaranteed to Leave You Awestruck

5 Choose Your Digital 1990s JDM “Poison” With R32 Godzilla and DC2 Honda Integra