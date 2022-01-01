13K-Mile 1986 Honda NS400R Is a Matter of Two-Stroke Glory and Race-Bred Tech

Even though this restored gem isn’t in perfect condition, it does get pretty damn close.
Underneath its retro fairings, Honda’s 1986 MY NS400R carries a two-stroke 387cc V-three engine, featuring triple Keihin carburetors and a compression ratio of 6.7:1. The liquid-cooled power source is connected to the bike’s chain-driven rear hoop via a six-speed transmission, and it’ll gladly deliver 72 hp in the neighborhood of 9,500 revs per minute.
At a lower point on the rpm range, this untamed fiend will go about producing a maximum torque output of 39 pound-feet (53 Nm). Ultimately, the end result is a respectable top speed of 129 mph (207 kph). Up front, suspension duties are taken good care of thanks to air-assisted forks, while the creature’s rear end is supported by a Pro-Link module.
Stopping power is summoned by twin-piston calipers, and they’re fitted over dual 256 mm (10.1 inches) brake discs at the front and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) unit at the opposite pole. When the NS400R’s five-gallon (19-liter) fuel chamber is empty, the whole ordeal will tip the scales at a mere 359 pounds (163 kg).
The specimen pictured above these paragraphs has less than 12,700 miles (20,400 km) on the counter, and it’s been subjected to an invigorating service as of March 2021. For ample grip on the asphalt, its six-spoke wheels were blessed with a premium pair of Battlax BT46 tires from Bridgestone. Additionally, you will find a new battery, fresh steering head bearings, and a modern front brake master cylinder.
As you’re reading this, Honda’s two-stroke phenom is looking for a new home on the IMA (Iconic Motorbike Auctions) platform, and you’ve still got plenty of time to register your bids. The online auction will be open until January 7, and the top bidder is offering $5,300 in the hope of securing this purchase. However, the reserve price hasn’t been met, so you’ll have to get rather generous if you want to see the NS400R in your driveway.
